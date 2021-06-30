2020 shooting into Stafford house leads to a second arrest

A second man faces an attempted murder charge stemming from a February 2020 case in which bullets were fired into a Stafford County house after a Super Bowl bet went sour.
Karsten Jermaine Lea, 27, was indicted earlier this month and faces an arraignment in Stafford County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Lea, already incarcerated on another, unrelated crime, faces charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, conspiracy, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lea is accused in the Feb. 2, 2020, shooting along with Payton Alfonzo Smith, 33, of Dumfries, who was charged in September with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possessing a firearm as a felon.
According to evidence presented in September by prosecutor Ed Lustig in Stafford General District Court, Smith was at the residence of Marcus Todd on Chadwick Drive in the Garrison Woods area that February day to collect money from a bet they had supposedly made on the Super Bowl.
A witness told investigators that instead of collecting money, Smith had a gun shoved in his face. Detective H.D. Young testified that investigators were told the trigger was pulled, but the gun malfunctioned.
The investigation revealed that Smith and a friend returned to the area early Feb. 5. Multiple shots from two guns were fired into the home, but no one was injured. Another nearby residence was also struck.
Young testified that investigators were able to identify one suspect, Lea, from a neighbor’s surveillance camera. Another neighbor got most of the license plate of the vehicle the shooters got into.
Authorities were able to find the owner of the car and learned that he had loaned the vehicle to Smith, according to the September court testimony.
Lea has a criminal history, including a 2017 conviction in Stafford for drug possession.
Also, Lea, along with two other men, was charged with participating in violent dispute at a Stafford home on June 25, 2018, in which a 14-year-old boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the head. Court testimony showed the boy was on the stairs of the house when the confrontation escalated and one of the intruders pointed a gun at someone else.
The boy shot one of the intruders in the back before being shot multiple times. The boy survived.
Lea was considered to be the least culpable in the shooting but still faced attempted murder, malicious wounding and other charges. He pleaded guilty to a probation violation and being an accessory after the fact and was ordered to spend one year in jail.
