2020 shooting into Stafford house leads to a second arrest

Young testified that investigators were able to identify one suspect, Lea, from a neighbor’s surveillance camera. Another neighbor got most of the license plate of the vehicle the shooters got into.

Authorities were able to find the owner of the car and learned that he had loaned the vehicle to Smith, according to the September court testimony.

Lea has a criminal history, including a 2017 conviction in Stafford for drug possession.

Also, Lea, along with two other men, was charged with participating in violent dispute at a Stafford home on June 25, 2018, in which a 14-year-old boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the head. Court testimony showed the boy was on the stairs of the house when the confrontation escalated and one of the intruders pointed a gun at someone else.

The boy shot one of the intruders in the back before being shot multiple times. The boy survived.

Lea was considered to be the least culpable in the shooting but still faced attempted murder, malicious wounding and other charges. He pleaded guilty to a probation violation and being an accessory after the fact and was ordered to spend one year in jail.

