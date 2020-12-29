2020 won't really be over until the pandemic is done and gone

Lots of people will get excited when Thursday turns to Friday this week and we leave 2020 in the dust.
While I’m just as ready to put this horrible year in the rearview, the mess I’ll always associate with the double-20s won’t truly be done until vaccines get us back to life as we hope it can be again.
So I’m gonna think of the first however-many months of 2021 as an extension of this horrible 2020. The virus has taken a toll, and many are still reeling from the financial and mental damage.
It may be silly and a little bit childish to postpone the arrival of a really new year. But nothing about our lives will change just because we move from December to January.
Until most of this country gets the vaccine—everyone who can safely do so should—we can’t just blink ourselves and our lives back to life before COVID-19.
Even after we get vaccinated, it’s still possible to contract the coronavirus and pass it on to others. So probably until May or June, we need to wear masks, socially distance, avoid large groups and stay close to home.
Once each of us gets the two vaccine shots, the fear of getting a bad case of COVID-19 or suffering its horrible side effects will diminish. And that’s great in and of itself. But that won’t happen for everyone overnight.
My postponing of the typical New Year excitement, and contemplation of possibilities and resolutions that New Year’s typically brings, is both emotional and practical.
I do want to have a full-on celebration when we can truly put a pin in coronavirus, complete with yelling, screaming, partying and all the silliness that comes along with that.
But it ain’t gonna happen in January, nor even April or May, most likely, especially seeing how the Operation Warp Speed seems to be rolling out the inoculations a lot slower than anticipated. It’s a Herculean task, and we probably should have expected that the plan to give the vaccine to millions and millions twice would find its share of bumps in the road.
So I’m keeping my “the 2020 nightmare is finally over” powder dry until I can set off every flare and firework when life is safer again for all.
The realist in me knows that seeing or defining that moment won’t be easy, as improvements will be incremental. Businesses and restaurants still shuttered should slowly be able to reopen (if they haven’t gone under), the job market should slowly recover and gatherings will once again be possible, as will travel. Millions will need years to recover both physically and financially.
But the hope and anticipation of better days for all will fuel my anticipation of the day when things slowly approach “normal,” if we even know what that will be.
Until that wonderful day, we all need to continue doing things to keep each other safe—something hospitals and public health officials have been pleading for as we’ve seen hospitalizations reach record levels.
Don’t want to wear a mask for yourself? Then put one on for those you could end up infecting. It’s just too easy to have COVID-19 and not have a clue you’ve got it.
And if you don’t care about others, consider this: until the virus infection numbers, hospitalizations and deaths start seriously tending down, places you want to go and entertainment you want to do won’t be back. So those too selfish to care about others should use the safeguards to get what they want back in their lives.
I like the suggestions I’ve seen from a few nurses around the country struggling to save waves of patients coming in after people gathered over the holidays.
A few nurses have suggested that if it’s just too hard for you to wear a mask and socially distance—a pathetically small step to help others—put a little card in your wallet. On it, note that because you don’t believe the virus is a real threat, and it’s not worth helping others, you prefer to pass your treatment to someone else.
Some nurses say they would rather focus on patients who tried to be careful, and I don’t blame them.
Of course, those medical people wouldn’t actually do that. They’ll take care of every patient they get, because that’s who they are, and they always put their own health at risk to help others.
Even those too selfish or politically brainwashed to help themselves.
