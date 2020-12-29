2020 won't really be over until the pandemic is done and gone

Lots of people will get excited when Thursday turns to Friday this week and we leave 2020 in the dust.

While I’m just as ready to put this horrible year in the rearview, the mess I’ll always associate with the double-20s won’t truly be done until vaccines get us back to life as we hope it can be again.

So I’m gonna think of the first however-many months of 2021 as an extension of this horrible 2020. The virus has taken a toll, and many are still reeling from the financial and mental damage.

It may be silly and a little bit childish to postpone the arrival of a really new year. But nothing about our lives will change just because we move from December to January.

Until most of this country gets the vaccine—everyone who can safely do so should—we can’t just blink ourselves and our lives back to life before COVID-19.

Even after we get vaccinated, it’s still possible to contract the coronavirus and pass it on to others. So probably until May or June, we need to wear masks, socially distance, avoid large groups and stay close to home.