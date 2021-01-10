2021 will be a busy year for local road work as projects wrap up while others get started

Road work is one thing that seemed to continue uninterrupted during a tumultuous 2020, and more of the same can be expected this year.

Major projects, primarily on Interstate 95, will resume during 2021, while other road work will either start or end.

Work will continue on a handful of major projects that will last beyond 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The river crossing projects are the biggest of the bunch.

Work on the southbound side of I-95 started in August 2018. The northbound crossing project started in October. The southbound project will cost $132 million. The northbound project will cost $127 million.

The projects will add three lanes on each side of the interstate from U.S. 17 in Stafford County to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg, separating through-traffic from local vehicles. Only traffic on the local lanes will be able to use exit ramps in the project area.

Two bridges are being built between the existing spans over the Rappahannock River as part of both projects. The northbound crossing also will add a fourth “auxiliary” lane from U.S. 17 to Centreport Parkway. The southbound project is slated for completion in 2022. The northbound project is scheduled for completion in spring 2024.