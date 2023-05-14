Tiffiny Bounds

‘This is when my community

needs me the most’

Name: Tiffiny Bounds

Age: 42

Place of Residence: Montross

Family: Three children: Alexandra, Ethan and Brooklyn

Education: Attended Eastern Virginia Career College in Fredericksburg and became a licensed practical nurse in 2006 and received EMT certification in 2020.

Job title and workplace: Director and provider with the Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program for Westmoreland County Department of Emergency Services.

I chose to work in the health care field because: It’s my passion. I’ve known since a very young age that helping people is what I was meant to do with my life and have found immense purpose and joy in doing so.

The most rewarding aspect of my job is: Helping others thrive and get the resources they need to live their best life possible.

The most challenging aspect of my job is: It sometimes breaks my heart. I think of each person I come across as a family member, and sometimes things don’t always work out the way I had hoped. Either someone doesn’t want the help for whatever reason or I am limited in what I can do for them.

Despite recent challenges in health care, I have remained motivated because: This is when my community needs me the most. Never in my time in health care has the system been more strained and difficult to navigate.

My advice for others interested in pursuing work in my field: Have a passion for helping others and loads of empathy. Always try your best to meet your patients where they are, which may not be where you think they should be, so you need lots of patience and no judgment.

Nomination (by Robyn Manthey): Tiffiny is an EMT and LPN with Westmoreland Department of Emergency Services, and she goes above and beyond to care for the patients in our community. She’s been known to stop what she is doing on her time off, if it means that a community member in need of services will be able to obtain those services in a timely and safe manner. Tiffiny is always ready to help someone get the care they need.

Valerie Carse

‘Giving patients good news’

is best part of job

Name: Valerie Carse

Age: 57

Place of Residence: Fredericksburg

Family: Husband and daughter

Education: A few years at Germanna Community College, unrelated to health care

Job title and workplace: Supervisor of support services at Mary Washington Healthcare

I chose to work in the health care field because: I heard about an opportunity 33 years ago at Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg for a receptionist position, went on an interview, fell in love with the group and the rest is history.

The most rewarding aspect of my job is: Giving patients good news.

The most challenging aspect of my job is: Explaining to patients the testing they need will not be covered by their insurance.

Despite recent challenges in health care, I have remained motivated because: Patients and referring providers are so appreciative of our help.

My advice for others interested in pursuing work in my field: If you’re ready for a challenge and rewarding career, health care is the job for you.

Nomination (by Briana Roman): She has worked with Mary Washington Healthcare for years and goes above and beyond. She will stay late to ensure patients’ authorization. She goes the extra mile for every patient she helps and does the same for her employees. She assists the director and managers when they have questions. She takes on her work schedule as well as the schedule of others.

Kimberly Kwiatkowski

Caring for others brings ‘satisfaction and immense joy’

Name: Kimberly Kwiatkowski

Age: 59

Place of Residence: Spotsylvania County

Family: One daughter and son-in-law and three granddaughters.

Education: Erie 1 BOCES in Buffalo, New York

Job title and workplace: Licensed practical nurse at Mary Washington Rheumatology

I chose to work in the health care field because: After becoming a certified nursing assistant at age 17 in a skilled nursing facility, I knew caring for others brought me a sense of satisfaction and immense joy.

The most rewarding aspect of my job is: I have an opportunity each day to make a positive difference in someone’s life. You have to love what you do and do what you love. Then, you have truly found your niche.

The most challenging aspect of my job is: Resistance from insurance companies when trying to obtain prior authorizations for patients’ needed medications.

Despite recent challenges in health care, I have remained motivated because: Health care workers are a team with a mission to deliver superior care no matter what situation arises.

My advice for others interested in pursuing work in my field: Make sure you treat and care for others the way you would want you or your family members cared for. You can make a difference.

Nomination (by Niccole Martin): Kimberly is one of the most compassionate people I have ever met. You would never know the inner struggle she deals with on a daily basis because she always puts the patients and the job first. She came to work in our office, not even a year after losing her husband to cancer (on her birthday), battling her own cancer and going through a huge move alone. Patients state how she brightens their days. She is selfless and truly a mothering and loving figure to all.

Dr. Blair Ryland Lethbridge

‘I find purpose and joy

in helping others’

Name: Dr. Blair Ryland Lethbridge

Age: 34

Place of Residence: Fredericksburg

Family: Husband, Matt; son Christian; and dog, Remington

Education: Completed undergraduate studies at Stanford University; medical training at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine; and pediatric residency training at University of South Carolina.

Job title and workplace: Outpatient pediatrician with Mary Washington Pediatrics

I chose to work in the health care field because: I find purpose and joy in helping others.

The most rewarding aspect of my job is: Building relationships with families and watching children grow. I truly believe it is an honor and a privilege to take care of someone else’s child.

The most challenging aspect of my job is: Finding balance in being a pediatrician, wife and mother.

Despite recent challenges in health care, I have remained motivated because: Everyone deserves excellent care and I want to provide that to the best of my ability.

My advice for others interested in pursuing work in my field: Work hard, be a light and never forget your purpose.

Nomination (by Ashley LaPorte): Dr. Lethbridge is the best pediatrician I have ever met (and after 3 kids and several relocations, I’ve seen many!). She is incredibly patient, explaining things in detail, and never condescending. She feels like a partner in my children’s health care. She is very kind, extremely knowledgeable and forthright. She always walks into the room with a bright and sunny attitude, and that makes a difference in how my children view their appointments.

Dr. John D. Statler

‘I wanted to give back to the community’

Name: Dr. John D. Statler

Age: 55

Place of Residence: Fredericksburg

Family: Wife, Rachel, and daughters Sophie and Ashley

Education: Graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia in 1994, then did radiology residency and internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.

Job title and workplace: Interventional radiologist with Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg and Virginia Interventional & Vascular Associates

I chose to work in the health care field because: I wanted to give back to the community.

The most rewarding aspect of my job is: Having a laugh with patients.

The most challenging aspect of my job is: Insurance red tape.

Despite recent challenges in health care, I have remained motivated because: Patients and colleagues seem to appreciate what I do for them.

My advice for others interested in pursuing work in my field: Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something.

Nomination (by Mary Hodge): Influenced by the television show M*A*S*H*, he joined the U.S. Army after medical training at Walter Reed. He served in Afghanistan and cared for wounded civilians and children before working in Fredericksburg. Continuing education is of utmost priority to Dr. Statler, and he often delivers an impromptu anatomy lesson and drawing for patients and staff. He also contributes to many publications and lectures regularly at local vascular symposiums.