'24 Hours of Reality' digital conversation discusses COVID-19, climate change and voting

Fredericksburg environmental leaders held a presentation on climate change on Sunday as part of former Vice President Al Gore’s 24 Hours of Reality: Countdown to the Future, a digital and global conversation about the climate crisis and its solutions in communities around the world. The presentation focused on the local impacts and solutions of the climate crisis in Virginia, especially as they relate to COVID-19, voting and how people can become agents of change.

The presentation was led by Julie Kay, a Climate Reality Project Leader and the co-founder of Fossil Free Fredericksburg. She was joined by Professor Pamela Grothe, an assistant professor of earth and environmental sciences at the University of Mary Washington; Bridget McGregor, an organizer with the Virginia League of Conservation Voters; and Allison Grant, member of the UMW President’s Council on Sustainability. The presentation ended with a question and answer panel.

The presentation started with a pre-taped introduction from Gore, followed by Kay talking about the effects of climate change focusing on three key questions: Must we change, can we change, and will we change?