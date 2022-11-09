3 city streets set to convert to 2-way traffic

Three one-way streets in Fredericksburg will convert to two-way streets on Thursday.

The city said in a news release that the one-way sections of Washington Avenue, Fall Hill Avenue and Maury Street, “north of the canal and adjacent to the old hospital, will be converted to two-way traffic flow.”

A contractor has milled and repaved the sections and made other improvements, city spokesperson Sonja Cantu said in the release. Crews also are restriping the streets and will change signs.

The switch is intended as a traffic-calming measure to slow motorists driving through neighborhoods, according to the release.

She added that the city worked with the public and businesses while planning for the change, which was included in the Area 6 Small Area Plan adopted by City Council in February 2019.

“The traffic pattern changes from one-way to two-way streets is intended to affect driver behavior to reduce vehicle speeds in presenting a narrower appearance and to prevent vehicles from passing, which should increase safety of pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists,” according to the release. “This will also make the streets more efficient by reducing travel distances.”