Officials and volunteers with the Rappahannock Area Health District and the Virginia National Guard provided free COVID-19 tests for 276 people Thursday at Spotswood Baptist Church.
Not all of the 350 tests designated for the event were used, but “we still consider this a very good turnout,” said Allison Balmes–John, district spokesperson.
Residents should be notified of their test results by Sunday or Monday.
As Virginia continues to see an uptick in cases, the state passed the 2,000-mark Thursday in lives lost to the virus. There were 904 new cases in Virginia and 15 new deaths for a cumulative total of 74,431 cases and 2,007 deaths.
In the local health district, 30 new cases were reported for a cumulative total of 2,749 cases. Spotsylvania County had almost half the new cases reported, with 14, and a total of 1,108 cases. There also were 1,096 cases in Stafford County; 288 in Fredericksburg; 151 in Caroline County; and 106 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 873 cases in Culpeper County; 503 in Fauquier County; 186 in Westmoreland County; and 168 in Orange County.
