COVID-19 cases continue to increase in every locality in the Fredericksburg region. Smaller counties, such as Caroline and King George, Orange and Westmoreland, may see one or two new cases daily while Stafford and Spotsylvania tend to go up by 10 to 20 cases in a 24-hour period.

There were 39 new cases reported Thursday in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 3,173 cases. That included 1,291 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,237 in Stafford County; 345 in Fredericksburg; 179 in Caroline County; and 121 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been a total of 938 cases in Culpeper County; 571 in Fauquier County; 205 in Orange County; and 193 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 911 new cases and 16 new deaths for a cumulative total of 88,904 cases and 2,141 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

