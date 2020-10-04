$5.77 million federal grant will help Stafford airport extend runway

A longer runway is in the flight plan at Stafford Regional Airport.
Airport Manager Edward Wallis said the facility has received a $5.77 million federal grant to begin the first phase of a runway extension project, which will increase the size of the current runway from 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet.
“Phase 1 is mainly environmental work to include sediment ponds, soil and erosion preparation and prevention, tree clearing, and some earth moving—about 350,000 cubic yards,” said Wallis. “For the most part, it’s mainly preparation for the major work.”
The extension project has been in the pipeline for about seven years. In 2013, the Federal Aviation Administration approved a master plan update that supported a runway extension at the Stafford airport. The extension was approved after the completion of an in-depth environmental review and assessment.
Originally, the Federal Aviation Administration was only going to pay 90 percent of the cost of the expansion, with the state paying 8 percent, and the airport authority paying the remaining 2 percent. Wallis said due to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, the federal agency will now cover the total cost.
Wallis said Phase 1 work should begin in about 20 days and will take about 290 days to accomplish. He said the work, performed by Stafford-based Henderson Construction Co., will have “no effect to the runway operation.”
Next April, the bid for Phase 2 will go out to interested contractors, calling for asphalt to be applied to the surface to finalize the extension. Willis expects Phase 2 work will be completed within a year after the award of the bid is announced.
Wallis said during a portion of the Phase 2 work, only 4,500 feet of runway will be available, but operations will continue.
In April 2019, Wallis said the new runway isn’t about bigger aircraft; it’s about allowing aircraft that currently use the airport the ability to depart safely, fully loaded with passengers and fuel.
Wallis said the extension will give corporate jets that have a 6,000-foot minimum runway requirement the ability to land safely. As a result, he hopes the extension will make Stafford more popular with business, military and recreational flyers.
“A longer runway will increase traffic because pilots who would ordinarily use Dulles or some other airport due to their weight will have a longer, safer runway to depart from,” Wallis said.
Wallis also said making the airport safer for corporate jets could make Stafford a more desirable place for businesses to locate.
“The longer the runway is, the cheaper it is for a corporate pilot to insure his aircraft,” Wallis said. “Insurance is cheaper when you’re operating off a longer runway.”
About the same time Wallis found out about the approval of federal funds for the runway expansion, he also learned a Virginia Aviation Board grant was approved in which the airport will receive $261,000 to support construction of a T-hangar and $10,880 to update its stormwater pollution prevention plan. Wallis anticipates the stormwater update work to begin in about a week and site preparation work on the hangar to begin by November.
Fredericksburg, Prince William and Stafford counties make up the airport authority and provide a $150,000 total subsidy each year that is divided according to the number of members appointed from each locality. Stafford has four members and pays the most—close to $86,000 a year. Prince William County has two members and Fredericksburg has one.
A consultant hired by the Virginia Department of Aviation in 2016 studied the economic benefits from the 66 regional airports in the state. The report revealed Stafford’s airport had a total economic impact of $23.3 million annually, with 203 jobs created and a payroll of $7.9 million.
According to the report, those economic benefits are created by businesses, tenants, visitors and in–state companies who travel through those airports, as well as the in–state companies who rely on their airports to support their businesses.
