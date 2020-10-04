$5.77 million federal grant will help Stafford airport extend runway

Next April, the bid for Phase 2 will go out to interested contractors, calling for asphalt to be applied to the surface to finalize the extension. Willis expects Phase 2 work will be completed within a year after the award of the bid is announced.

Wallis said during a portion of the Phase 2 work, only 4,500 feet of runway will be available, but operations will continue.

In April 2019, Wallis said the new runway isn’t about bigger aircraft; it’s about allowing aircraft that currently use the airport the ability to depart safely, fully loaded with passengers and fuel.

Wallis said the extension will give corporate jets that have a 6,000-foot minimum runway requirement the ability to land safely. As a result, he hopes the extension will make Stafford more popular with business, military and recreational flyers.

“A longer runway will increase traffic because pilots who would ordinarily use Dulles or some other airport due to their weight will have a longer, safer runway to depart from,” Wallis said.

Wallis also said making the airport safer for corporate jets could make Stafford a more desirable place for businesses to locate.