59 acres added to Crow's Nest natural preserve

The largest tulip poplar at Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve is located on a parcel of land close to the park’s main entrance off Raven Road.

“Its something like 7 feet in diameter,” said Rentz Hilyer, a land conservation specialist with the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust. “It’s diameter is huge. It’s like a couple of people around.”

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreations’ northern region steward Michael Lott also believes the densely wooded parcel holds the site where a small logging camp once stood. Lott said loggers who cleared trees along the peninsula in the early 1900s probably lived in a single structure nearby.

“I think where the people were housed was on this piece,” Lott said. “That’s based on the sheer number of beer bottles we found, anyway.”

The 59 acres that hold these treasures—plus wetlands and wildlife—is the latest addition to Crow’s Nest, a 3,000-plus-acre natural area in Stafford County.

DCR originally eyed the vacant parcel in its long-range plan as a way to help maintain the natural view along the Crow’s Nest peninsula corridor. DCR asked the NVCT to help acquire the land through loans and grants.

Two years ago, the great blue heron nesting site at Crow’s Nest nearly tripled in size with a 113-acre acquisition by the NVCT. Grants and donations helped the Annandale-based group secure funds to purchase the wetlands adjacent to the 70-acre Potomac Creek heronry.

“It takes a team to make these kind of acquisition projects happen,” Lott said. “It just takes a lot of time and staff to be able to pull these kinds of projects off.”

Stafford is another partner in preserving the Crow’s Nest forest. Nearly three years ago, the county transferred 123 acres to the DCR to serve as a buffer area for Crow’s Nests’ Potomac Creek heronry.

The recent acquisition protects the habitat for bald eagles, great blue herons, at least 25 species of waterfowl, several rare plant populations and countless neo-tropical migratory birds.

A gate situated near the Raven Road entrance to the preserve marks the border of the wooded parcel that extends north to a wetland zone along Accokeek Creek. Hilyer said part of the parcel might have been suitable for building homes.

“Which would be kind of tragic at the entrance to this park,” Hilyer said. “To see houses in here just didn’t seem right.”

Hilyer said the Bowlings, a local family who owned the land and had considered selling it on the open market.

“When the option came up for a sale to (DCR) to become a part of Crow’s Nest, they were all for it,” Hilyer said. “They loved the idea of it not being developed.”

The Crow’s Nest peninsula still has about 30 small, privately owned parcels that Hilyer said he’d eventually like to see incorporated into the Crow’s Nest preserve. He said those remaining parcels are remnants of the once-anticipated Crow’s Nest Harbour subdivision, first approved by Stafford supervisors in 1973, but never developed. Since the Crow’s Nest preserve was created, most Crow’s Nest Harbour lot owners transferred their development rights, but some lots remain as holdouts or cannot be transferred for other reasons.

Hilyer said there are no “active plans” to add Crow’s Nests’ latest 59 acres to the preserves’ existing network of walking trails, but he did say some mild remediation of the land will occur that may require community assistance in the future, including treating and controlling invasive plants and vegetation, which appear to be growing on the site in abundance.

“That means possible volunteer days of hand-pulling and possible chemical treatment,” Hilyer said.

The latest acquisition brings the total acreage of Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve to 3,115 acres. That includes parking areas and a boat and canoe launch onto Accokeek Creek. Lott said Crow’s Nest holds and protects the best remaining coastal plain hardwood forest in the region and about 8½ miles of walking trails.

“By far, it’s rare to find such a large, contiguous, mature hardwood forest that you can get out, hike and enjoy,” Lott said.

A by-invitation dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the 59 acre expansion of Crow’s Nest will occur this fall. Visit nvct.org or dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/natural-area-preserves/crowsnest for more information.