60 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fredericksburg region

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for a cumulative total of 5,743 cases. No new deaths were reported.

The total included 2,298 cases in Spotsylvania County; 2,230 in Stafford County; 568 in Fredericksburg; 390 in Caroline County; and 257 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,263 cases in Culpeper County; 1,026 in Fauquier County; 363 in Orange County; and 328 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 1,331 new cases and seven new deaths on Thursday for a cumulative total of 162,941 cases and 3,388 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Scott Shenk

