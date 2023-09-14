With the November election approaching, two candidates for the 65th House District debated at the University of Mary Washington on Wednesday night, addressing such key issues as education, health care, women’s rights, crime and the economy, while also taking jabs at each other.

Lee Peters III, a captain in the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and 12-year veteran of the Marine Corps, is the Republican candidate.

Joshua Cole, a pastor, former president of the Stafford County NAACP and former 28th House District delegate, is the Democratic candidate.

The candidates are vying for the redrawn 65th House District, which includes all of Fredericksburg, four precincts in Spotsylvania and 10 in Stafford.

The debate was moderated by UMW Professor of Political Science and Center for Leadership and Media Studies Director Stephen Farnsworth. Questions were sent in by the audience and asked by UMW Professor of Political Science Rosalyn Cooperman, WFVA Radio News Director Ted Schubel and The Free Lance-Star reporter Adele Uphaus.

The debate started with an edge with Cole’s opening statement, when he highlighted his key issues (women’s rights, affordable higher education, drug costs, supporting law enforcement) and topped that off by telling the crowd his opponent was “handpicked" with the primary reason being to advance Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the push to outlaw abortion.

The governor has endorsed Peters.

Cole said Youngkin has poured money into Peters’ campaign, meaning he would have to answer to the governor and other Republican leaders, not the people.

Peters also said he raised three daughters, so he understands the importance of women’s rights.

Peters also fired back in his opening statement, disputing Cole's statement of support for law enforcement. Peters said the former delegate pushed “for war” during the local 2020 police protests and supported defunding law enforcement.

Cole said he never supported defunding law enforcement.

Peters said he was asked to run for the House seat because he is the right person with the right background.

The Republican candidate later took a shot at Cole for an incident in which the former delegate was reprimanded for spending campaign funds on “haircuts and suits.” Cole said he learned from that situation and repaid the money.

Asked about the most important issue with education, Cole said funding is important. The governor, he emphasized, lost $200 million in education funding. He said that’s the opposite of what is needed with teachers leaving the area and students having to use trailers as classrooms.

Peters said schools need to be fully funded and leaders need to make sure they are safe, primarily with resource officers. School safety proved to be a recurring theme for Peters during the debate. He said Cole supported removing police from schools, something Cole denied.

Another education question focused on Youngkin’s stance regarding the controversial issue of parental rights, especially when it comes to books in school libraries.

Cole said the issue is moot because parents have had rights regarding what their children learn in public schools for a long time. He said Republicans are attacking public schools in order to promote private schools.

Peters said the movement is subjective. He added that parents should be involved in their child’s education and that it is not a teacher’s job to raise their students. He said the movement is about parents having their say.

Asked about the teacher shortage, Cole said teachers are “frustrated and tired” and they need the autonomy to teach without political pressures.

Peters said teachers don’t feel safe, emphasizing that their hands are tied when it comes to dealing with disruptive students for fear of being charged with a crime. Disruptive students, he said, need to be put in the right place so all students can learn.

On abortion, Peters said he supports a ban on the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy, something he said 61% of Virginians support. He said he supports what the people want and called the 15-week ban the “best compromise.”

Cole said “a ban is a ban is a ban,” adding that the choice should be between a woman and her doctor. He also said that while out on the campaign trail Republican women say they support women’s rights on abortion because many of them remember what life was like before Roe v. Wade.

Another question focused on affordable housing and rentals in the area.

Cole said he supported programs for affordable housing while a delegate, adding that one approach is to make sure developments include a percentage of affordable housing. He added that affordable housing to him means homes that working families can afford, not low-rent housing.

The candidates were asked their stances on a transportation authority, an entity that collects tax revenues for localities to be invested in those areas for transportation projects. Hampton Roads, Richmond and Northern Virginia have transportation authorities.

Peters said a transportation authority can be an important tool. He criticized Cole on the issue, saying when his opponent was delegate he supported the Hampton Roads transportation authority, taking money from the Fredericksburg area.

Cole countered that he introduced a bill in 2021 to create a local transportation authority, but Republicans blocked it.

On a question about mental health, Cole praised Youngkin’s behavioral health care initiative to address a mental health crisis and said he would support that program.

Peters also supports the program.

In a question about data centers — facilities that house computer servers that power and store data for the cloud network — Cole noted that data centers are revenue and job generators. The issue, he added, is something local jurisdictions handle, with legislators helping make sure the right choices are made.

Peters also noted the revenue potential, but said data centers are new and leaders need to determine the benefits of them.

The candidates were asked about their stance on election integrity and whether they would accept the results in the November election should they lose.

Both candidates praised the election process in the state and locally and said they would accept the results if they lose.

Crime was another issue brought up in the debate, with the candidates asked if violent crime is increasing in the district.

Cole said violent crime has increased under Youngkin and that while delegate he supported legislation to address crime.

Peters disagreed, saying violent crime rates haven’t increased. He added that legislation Cole supported took away police powers, leading to such problems as increased fatal crashes.

Cole disputed that take, saying traffic law legislation he supported removed certain offenses from being primary offenses that allow police to stop a driver.

Regarding the economy, the candidates were asked about the importance of the state’s rainy day reserve fund.

Both candidates said having a reserve fund is important.

Peters said economists can determine what is needed and legislators can determine the responsible way to handle any surplus.

Cole said the reserve fund proved crucial for Virginia during the pandemic and it was thanks to Democrats.

UMW will host a second debate, slated for Sept. 27, for three candidates running in the 27th Senate District, which includes all of Fredericksburg, 31 precincts in Stafford County and 12 precincts in Spotsylvania County.