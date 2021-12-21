 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
73-year-old Caroline woman killed in single-car crash
0 Comments
alert top story

73-year-old Caroline woman killed in single-car crash

  • 0

A Caroline woman was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash in the county, police said.

Marie C. Dorsey, 73, of Ruther Glen was traveling north on U.S. 1 at 2:07 a.m. when the crash occurred about a half-mile south of Rhode Island Lane, Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Couch said.

Couch said Dorsey's 2007 Chevrolet Equinox ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Dorsey, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

—Keith Epps

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennessee dad gets hilariously stuck in tiny amusement park ride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert