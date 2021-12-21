73-year-old Caroline woman killed in single-car crash

A Caroline woman was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash in the county, police said.

Marie C. Dorsey, 73, of Ruther Glen was traveling north on U.S. 1 at 2:07 a.m. when the crash occurred about a half-mile south of Rhode Island Lane, Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Couch said.

Couch said Dorsey's 2007 Chevrolet Equinox ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Dorsey, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

—Keith Epps