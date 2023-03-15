Forensic nurses Angelina Campbell and Kelly Garcia warned visitors in the exam rooms of Mary Washington Hospital that the information they were about to hear was not pretty.

One woman, referred to as "Jane," had suffered from years of abuse before she ended up in the hospital emergency room in fall 2018, Campbell said. Three times on that particular night, she was strangled by her partner and twice she lost consciousness.

The young mother of several small children found herself at the bottom of the basement steps, with a fracture to her spine and a gash in her skull. She also was soaked in her own urine, Campbell said. When the brain is deprived of oxygen for too long, the body's systems begin to shut down, and death eventually occurs.

Jane managed to get herself to neighbors who called 911, and a responding deputy called her case the worst example of domestic violence he'd ever seen.

In one of the same exam rooms where visitors stood on Tuesday, Jane was examined by forensic nurses trained in how to gather evidence in such cases. At her bedside was an advocate from Empowerhouse, a Fredericksburg-based organization that provides help and resources to survivors of domestic violence.

Jane's divorce recently was finalized, Campbell said, and with help from Empowerhouse, she's been able to get a job and support her family. Her abuser recently was sentenced to 20 years in jail, she added.

"He was just doing terrible things to her besides the physical abuse," she said. "There was verbal abuse, there was forced drug use. It's the dark side that we see with people we work with and these people need a lifeline."

Those who gathered at Mary Washington Hospital are part of the local crew tossing out a life preserver.

Officials with Empowerhouse, Mary Washington Healthcare and Stafford County have partnered in recent years on advocacy, training and treatment. On Tuesday, they shared information about the latest accomplishment: receipt of a $750,000 grant from the Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women.

The money will be used to pay for full-time nurses at Mary Washington Hospital who are expected to treat an estimated 750 adult victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and dating violence in the next three years, according to information from the partners.

When dealing with a case of assault or violence, Garcia said the first call she makes is to Empowerhouse, which maintains a 24-hour residential shelter for women and children, and it also sends an advocate to the hospital to be with survivors.

There's so much evidence to process, and in some cases, nurses may spend up to 10 hours collecting, labeling and securing all the necessary swabs and vials.

Having someone there on behalf of the patient is vital, Garcia said.

An advocate from Empowerhouse was with Jane in the hospital and again in the courtroom. The agency also has a desk at the Stafford Sheriff's Office, part of Empowerhouse's role as liaison between the medical professionals and law enforcement.

Kathy Anderson, Empowerhouse's executive director, expressed in spades her gratitude to the various partners who've worked together to address the problems of domestic violence. Their efforts seem to be paying off, officials said, both in terms of grants received and victims helped.

An earlier DOJ grant in 2019 provided money for strangulation training for hospital workers and Stafford officials. Every sworn officer in the county, including all those in the commonwealth's attorney's office, attended the seminar, held at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.

Garcia believes the increased awareness of strangulation and its symptoms, which aren't always immediately apparently, is increasing as a result. She showed visitors a camera with a negative invert filter that can reveal bruising and damage to the neck that's not visible to the naked eye, at least in the first few hours after the attack.

Victims are asked to come back for a follow-up to check on those symptoms, Garcia said. Also, if the carotid artery is injured during the attack, a clot can form, later dislodge and cause a stroke, Campbell said.

Of the 680 adults and children treated by forensic nurses last year — because the nurses also treat such diverse cases as child abuse, trafficking and traumatic injuries — 77 of them were strangulations, according to MWHC records.

Seeing how their symptoms are being identified more often, and treated, and the way the survivors are monitored for long-term damage, is one of the things Eileen Dohmann is most proud of during her career. She's a senior vice president with MWHC and is grateful hospital workers, and community members, have the expertise to recognize the issue and treat it accordingly.

Those who've been strangled once are 20 times more likely to have the same thing happen again, but with a fatal outcome, she said.

"The strangulation training was really profound," Dohmann said, "and that would not have happened without the Empowerhouse grant."