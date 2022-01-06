88-year-old Spotsylvania man identified as crash victim

The man killed in a crash in Spotsylvania Saturday has been identified as 88-year-old county resident Lester F. Wolfrey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at Lake Anna Parkway and Camptown Road. Skebo said Wolfrey was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle that was turning onto Camptown Road when it was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Suburban.

Wolfrey died in the crash, despite receiving assistance from several Good Samaritans. The driver of the vehicle Wolfrey was in, a 58-year-old Spotsylvania woman, was taken to a local hospital before being flown to the VCU Medical Center. Skebo said she is in serious but stable condition.

Skebo said the Suburban driver was a 35-year-old Bumpass woman. He said the crash remains under investigation and no charges had been filed as yet.

—Keith Epps