99% of Virginians who died from COVID-19 since January were unvaccinated

In addition, 1,063 fully vaccinated people in the state have been sickened by the virus this year. That’s out of 4.4 million Virginians who are fully vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state defines people who are not fully vaccinated as those who have not received any inoculations, those who weren’t vaccinated according to federal recommendations or those who have only gotten the first of the two shots required for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Breakthrough cases are defined as people who develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 two weeks or more after they’ve been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Virginia’s statistics are similar to a recent analysis of government data by the Associated Press involving cases, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide in May. According to the report, more than 99 percent of deaths that month were among unvaccinated people. Of the 18,000 Americans who died, 150 of them had been vaccinated, according to the AP report.

At the time, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that ongoing deaths are “particularly tragic.” She said the vaccine is so effective that nearly every COVID-19 death among adults “is, at this point, entirely preventable.”