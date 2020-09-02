A brief spate of heat and humidity will mark the midweek weather in Fredericksburg

The skies this (Wednesday) morning may be overcast but the sun will come back out later today. The cold air damming wedge of the past couple of days will finally break down as an old boundary finally moves north of Fredericksburg. After it does so, temperatures will climb back into the low 90s this afternoon, several degrees above early September averages.
The sunshine will light the fuze for thunderstorms thanks to the fuel already in place with very sticky dew points this morning. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe weather today. Western Stafford and Spotsylvania counties can expect storms anytime after 3 o’clock this afternoon with areas to the east needing to be on the lookout a bit later.
Thursday may start with patchy fog but overall the day will be sunny and even hotter than today with Fredericksburg area temperatures soaring to the mid-90s. The afternoon heat index will approach Heat Advisory criteria so be careful when outdoors tomorrow. An upper level disturbance will swoop across northern Virginia during the afternoon and help fire more storms. The Storm Prediction Center has thus posted a Slight Risk – level 2 of 5 – for severe weather Thursday. Folks should have multiple ways of receiving weather warnings at their fingertips both today and tomorrow.
Then an autumn-like cold front on Friday will bulldoze the hot sticky air out of the region. The upcoming Labor Day weekend weather looks very nice with lower temperatures and humidity. And per the graphic the eastern half of the nation will remain pleasantly cool next week. Is the hot summer weather of 2020 finished? September in Fredericksburg begins with average highs in the mid-80s and ends with those averages dipping to the mid-70s so one can only hope.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.