A Christmas carol comeback for local singers

John Vreeland, the church’s director of music ministries, arranged two pieces for jazz ensemble and choir. Achim Loch, the church’s assistant director of music ministries, arranged several Christmas favorites in the Celtic tradition.

A choir will offer works by well-known choral composer Steven Paulus and a handbell choir will play a part in the concert as well, said parrish administrator Laurel Loch.

“It’s just really a chance for everyone to hear all of our musicians at one time,” Loch said.

In a first this year, church musicians will lead a carol sing-along at the end of the concert, Loch said.

“Everyone is looking forward to being able to sing carols together. This might be the first time in a couple of years, since churches have scaled back, that people have had the chance to sing together,” Loch said.

Donations, accepted at the door, will go to St. George’s Haiti Missions, where St. George’s partners with a church in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, to help with operating expenses, provide scholarships and help children who couldn’t otherwise attend school, get an education or even have lunch, Loch said.

All performers, at each of the concerts, will wear masks regardless of vaccination status and request that visitors, regardless of vaccination status, mask up as well.