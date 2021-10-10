A college sophomore at age 16, Maya Wallach of Stafford is studying rare isotope beams

Maya’s interests took her from dinosaurs to robotics to coding to quantum physics and finally to nuclear physics.

“There was chemistry in there, too,” Maya’s dad Adam Wallach said. “We have a video of her doing an ode to hydrogen that she wrote herself. At the end she had a little tear, because hydrogen is so lonely [placed by itself at the top of the periodic table].”

Kenya Wallach was supervisor of mathematics and science for Stafford County Public Schools—which her other two children still attend—and now directs Discovery’s mathematics curriculum, so she was able to guide her daughter much of the way along her journey into STEM.

“I don’t give my kids answers,” Wallach said. “I will give you bits and pieces and then you need to figure it out, come back to me, and I’ll tell you whether you’re on the right path. So she would do that. She would read my old textbooks.”

But once Maya expressed an interest in nuclear physics and was starting to build simulations using the Python programming language, Wallach knew she had to look elsewhere for support.

“Mom is benched now,” she said with a laugh.