Jurij Fedynskyj is helping fellow Ukrainians fight the war against Russia, not with bullets and bombs, but by sharing stories and songs that are an integral part of their country's heritage.

He and other musicians are reviving the tradition of Kobzars, singing minstrels who traveled the countryside. He's taking the tools of his trade — lute-like instruments known as kobzas, banduras and torbans that he spent 12 years researching and crafting — to the front lines, bomb shelters and bombed-out communities to boost the spirits of those in battle zones.

Fedynskyj also is giving 50 concerts, most of them free, in the United States and Canada for the next two months. He'll talk about the ongoing war effort, not just to seek donations but to muster the spirit of freedom.

When Spotsylvania County residents, and fellow Ukrainians, Andrij and Olga Bilyk, heard about his visit, they invited him to their home for two days, even though they didn't know him. He gladly accepted their hospitality, just as the performers of old did, and he'll do the same as he travels through North America, looking for kindred spirits.

"There's something even more powerful than fighter jets, and that's people who believe in Ukraine, people who love the free world, people who don’t like Moscow’s actions," Fedynskyj said.

The 48-year-old father of five believes he's answered a higher calling to become a 21st-century Kobzar. The singers were an essential part of Ukrainian ethnic culture and identity, according to the website of the Ivan Honchar Museum in Kyiv.

They performed from the 1700s until the genocide of 1932–33, when Joseph Stalin, as leader of the Soviet Union, killed millions of Ukrainians in an attempt to wipe out their quest to become an independent nation.

Stalin also tried to obliterate all traces of Ukrainian history and culture. As Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed similar intentions, Fedynskyj has taken up the mantle of a stringed instrument to keep that from happening.

"We are recreating authentically these Kobzars, and for what? Because I like old music?" he asked. "No, because God wants a cultural diplomat of this type to do serious work to help Ukraine get its victory."

Stories about Fedynskyj's work and videos of his performances, particularly in bomb shelters, are all over the internet. It's obvious that he's done many interviews by the way he makes a statement, asks a follow-up question to that statement and then gives the answer.

The Bilyks feared he'd lose the ability to sing before his tour even started, Friday night in Washington. More information about the event known as "The Kobzar's Prayer for Ukraine" is available at jurijfedynskyj.wixsite.com/kobzaring-the-world.

"You can't get him to stop talking so he can rest his voice," Andrij Bilyk said.

He hopes to work with Fedynskyj to create a museum, celebrating cultures of indigenous people whose stories and traditions have been wiped out by invaders. Fedynskyj would like to build such a facility in Ukraine, and Andrij Bilyk believes it could replicated in similar fashion worldwide.

He and his wife are among the Ukrainian diaspora, people who were born in Ukraine and still identify with their homeland but had to flee because of aggression from the Soviet Union. During Fedynskyj's visit, they invited their neighbor, Kellie Kahrmann–Bradshaw, a history professor at Germanna Community College, to listen to his stories and songs.

The professor said she shares documents with her students, showing the attempt to suppress Ukraine independence, long before Stalin took the scene.

"Everything went underground," Olga Bilyk said, from artwork and religious icons to music played by the Kobzars.

But the "babushkas," old women and grandmothers, remembered the traditions, the professor said. When Fedynskyj accepted the calling to become a Kobzar, he spent 12 years living with "the grannies" and learning, not only the words of the songs but the melodies and how to vocalize them.

Fedynskyj also has worked to overcome his accent — his American one. Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to an American father, his legal name is Brewer, but the Eagle Scout has "always championed his mother's side of the family" in Ukraine.

He and his wife and five children live in a village more than 200 miles from the capital city of Kyiv. He evacuated the family to North Carolina before the war started, but said they wanted to return after five months, which they did.

When Fedynskyj travels to the front lines of the war, he often gets some skeptical looks because of his fair skin and curly blondish-brown hair.

"People will say, who is this Yankee singing our old songs on instruments we don’t know?" he said.

He imagines they see him as an American–Ukrainian who could have chosen to stay stateside instead of being in the fire, as he called it, and fighting "the Soviets using old-time Ukrainian instruments."

"This is too weird to be true, but it's true," he said.

During the concert tour, Fedynskyj will raise money for the war effort — probably to buy drones that can be equipped with bombs — and some for his family since "Kobzaring" is his primary source of income. He also hopes to inspire others to support besieged nations like Ukraine using prayers, donations or simply stemming the tide of hate by being kind to their neighbors.

Olga Bilyk said Fedynskyj's music transported her to another time and place. She remembered the first time she heard musicians play Kobzar songs when she was in Paris in the early 1960s, before immigrating to America.

"This is the same kind of feeling, it’s a whole cultural experience," she said, grateful he had brought it to America.

Like the modern Kobzar in her living room, she also believes the message of preserving culture and fighting for independence goes well beyond the borders of her homeland.

"This isn’t just about Ukraine being free," she said. "This is about the rest of the world."