A dry and much cooler weekend lies ahead for Fredericksburg.

An upper level trough steered a cold front through the Fredericksburg vicinity during the predawn hours this Friday morning. That one-two punch is bulldozing the tropical moisture of Sally’s remnants off the East Coast. In turn, that will allow much drier and cooler Canadian air into the region as shown on the graphic for 8:00 p.m. this evening.

After a cloudy and showery start today, skies look to gradually clear later this morning. Temperatures will climb to the low 70s (F) even as gusty northerly winds usher in that cooler air. Fredericksburg area thermometers will then drop like a rock overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s(!) in most locales. After that chilly start, Saturday will be sunny with continued northerly breezes and afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday will maintain the cool dry trend. After early morning thermometer readings sag into the mid-40s, Fredericksburg residents will see plentiful sunshine with Sunday afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s, more typical of October than September. The cool dry weather looks to continue into the first part of next week before a gradual warmup occurs.