 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A few morning voters get wrong ballots at Lee Hill Elementary in Spotsylvania
0 comments
alert top story

A few morning voters get wrong ballots at Lee Hill Elementary in Spotsylvania

{{featured_button_text}}
Election Day 2020 (copy)

Voters cast their ballots Election Day at Lee Hill Elementary School in Spotsylvania, Va. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

Some morning voters in Spotsylvania County’s Lee Hill District got the wrong congressional ballots Tuesday morning.

Voters who cast ballots at Lee Hill Elementary School were supposed to have the 1st District congressional race between Republican Rob Wittman and Democrat Qasim Rashid on their ballots, but the ballots listed the 7th District race between Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Nick Freitas instead. 

The issue appears to be tied to a precinct change. Spotsylvania Registrar Kellie Acors wrote in an email that Lee Hill used to be a split precinct but isn’t anymore.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She said the issue was handled quickly.

“Within a few minutes, we delivered about 1,500 1st CD ballots,” she wrote. “In the meantime, voters placed their ballots in the emergency bin and those will be hand-counted.”

Acors said she believes the votes cast in the other races and amendments on the ballots in question will be counted, but she planned to consult the county's election board.  

It was unclear Tuesday afternoon how many ballots were affected, but Acors said she was told it was fewer than 50.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert