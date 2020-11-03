A few morning voters get wrong ballots at Lee Hill Elementary in Spotsylvania

Some morning voters in Spotsylvania County’s Lee Hill District got the wrong congressional ballots Tuesday morning.

Voters who cast ballots at Lee Hill Elementary School were supposed to have the 1st District congressional race between Republican Rob Wittman and Democrat Qasim Rashid on their ballots, but the ballots listed the 7th District race between Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Nick Freitas instead.

The issue appears to be tied to a precinct change. Spotsylvania Registrar Kellie Acors wrote in an email that Lee Hill used to be a split precinct but isn’t anymore.

She said the issue was handled quickly.

“Within a few minutes, we delivered about 1,500 1st CD ballots,” she wrote. “In the meantime, voters placed their ballots in the emergency bin and those will be hand-counted.”

Acors said she believes the votes cast in the other races and amendments on the ballots in question will be counted, but she planned to consult the county's election board.

It was unclear Tuesday afternoon how many ballots were affected, but Acors said she was told it was fewer than 50.

