A Fredericksburg couple turns the COVID-19 pandemic into a tropical adventure

He said their house is old, and the repairs would have taken years of vacation time to do properly.

“We had a boa constrictor slide in one day, and that was interesting,” said Brunson. “My wife was a great help, painting and lending a hand however she could. She managed to use the time to also get her certification in teaching stress management skills, something a lot of people are in need of right now.”

When fall rolled around, the Brunsons had parents and the upcoming election on their minds. They knew it was time to get back home, and they made it back in time to vote in November and get reacquainted with friends and family.

Back in Fredericksburg, Brunson said he started to work on another project: renovating an old red barn in his downtown backyard. Janice decided to return to teaching in Stafford.

“The barn is very challenging, as it was on the verge of collapsing,” Brunson said. “I am happy, as I have waited 27 years to start this project and plan to use it as a motorcycle maintenance and woodworking shop.

“We have been fortunate to use our time of isolation productively,” he added.

I’d say that’s a bit of an understatement. And it will probably take me some time to get that delightful thought of a fresh-fruit breakfast on the beach in Costa Rica out of my head.

