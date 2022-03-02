A high-risk birth in the middle of a snowstorm

As the parents of Madelyn Ann Hoad welcomed their baby home—after she spent her first six weeks in the NICU—they came to realize a lot of people played a part in her safe arrival.

Jessica Witter and Tyler Hoad got help from first responders, friends and strangers they encountered as they made a perilous journey from King George County to Mary Washington Hospital during the early January blizzard.

A fire department brush truck with a snow plow attached literally paved the way for the ambulance carrying Witter, whose life was in jeopardy, along with that of her unborn baby. Once she arrived at the hospital, the pregnant woman said she felt like she was in a medical TV drama as emergency workers enveloped her—and then little Maddie, who was born more than 2 months early—with care and concern.

“I just wanted to thank everybody because I am so grateful for being alive and for our baby being alive,” the mom said. “It was honestly the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced, I was bleeding to death. Everybody did everything they could to get us to the hospital safely.”

Witter said “it’s taken a while to kind of get back to normal” and to resume a new routine as little Maddie has taken her place in the family. Witter has four older children and Hoad, one.

Their story illustrates the way a community came together to help a woman whose already high-risk pregnancy developed an even more dangerous complication at the worst possible time.

“I can’t overstate how the whole team came together to help,” said Chief David Moody with King George’s Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

King George had triple the number of normal calls on that snowy day, Moody said, citing countless county workers and residents who stepped in to help.

‘HIGH RISK, TIMES THREE’

Witter woke up on Jan. 3 to a raging snowstorm—and heavy bleeding. She wasn’t due for another nine or 10 weeks and her labor hadn’t started, but a serious complication was at work.

A few years earlier, Witter had an ablation, a procedure in which the uterus lining was removed to reduce menstrual bleeding. As she understood it, she couldn’t get pregnant afterward, so when she and Hoad found out otherwise, “that was a super surprise,” she said.

But it also made her prone to miscarriage or problems with the pregnancy. Also, she would be age 35 by the time she delivered, which put her at higher risk. Her doctor also diagnosed a condition in which the placenta was too low in the cervix.

“That made me high risk, times three,” she said, noting she’d seen a specialist who feared another problem—that the placenta would grow into the uterus. “Pretty much, the scare was if I started bleeding, I would have uncontrollable bleeding and bleed out. I had a lot of stuff against me.”

When the bleeding started, Hoad called 911 and learned the ambulance might not be able to get to their home in the Comorn area of King George. As much as 2 inches of snow was falling each hour and pine trees were snapping like twigs and covering roadways.

Hoad said he’d try to get Witter to a nearby road to meet the ambulance, but couldn’t get his car out of the driveway.

“I was just chucking towels at her, trying to stop the bleeding,” the father said. “I’ve never seen that amount of blood before.”

‘WORST-CASE SCENARIO’

As Witter started walking from the driveway, King George Sheriff’s Deputy James Simmons pulled up in his Ford Explorer. His wife, Shawn, is the administrative health and safety chief with the county’s fire and rescue department, and she knew Witter was facing “a worst-case scenario.”

She asked her husband if he could get to Witter. He loaded the couple into his Explorer and was trying to take them to meet the ambulance, but some areas looked like “a bomb went off,” Witter said.

People were cutting down trees to clear roads—and Hoad and Simmons joined in several times, trying to get the pregnant passenger through the snow. But when they reached one area where a massive tree was down, the deputy had to stop.

He saw a Jeep on the other side of the tree and asked the driver if he’d take the emergency patient to meet the ambulance. Witter has no idea who the person was—and she’d sure like to thank him. He lifted her into the Jeep, and off she and Hoad went. They waited at the top of a hill for the ambulance.

One rescue squad had been dispatched from Fairview Beach but couldn’t get to the couple, and a second from company headquarters on State Route 3 was on another call. Shawn Simmons and Christina Degruy, who’s pregnant with her third child, were able to take another ambulance and reach Witter.

Shawn Simmons also asked if the department’s brush truck, with the plow in front, could come with the squad.

“That really proved to be extremely vital,” said Chief David Moody. “That’s probably the only time in history that we’ve actually had to plow from King George County all the way to Mary Washington Hospital. It went the entire distance.”

Even in Fredericksburg, roads were closed with jackknifed trucks and abandoned vehicles, and the squad had to detour through neighborhoods. Once Witter was dropped off at the hospital, the brush truck with the plow—initially manned by Rodney Ash and Kevin Cook—probably worked straight for the next 72 hours, assisting with calls, Moody said.

‘IN THE NICK OF TIME’

Meanwhile, in the ambulance, Simmons and Degruy tried to keep the patient calm. Witter’s a dental assistant who regularly takes her patients’ blood pressure, so every time the machine checked her vitals, Witter got more and more anxious about her dropping pressure.

It took about 2 hours and 15 minutes for the entourage to reach the hospital.

“They got me there and rushed me back to some room,” she said. “I felt like I was in a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ episode. There were like 10 to 15 people, all in masks and scrubs, asking questions and taking blood.”

Hoad hadn’t been able to ride with Witter in the ambulance, so the deputy took him to a nearby Sheetz where he put out his own call for help. A Facebook friend drove him to the hospital.

He got to her room “in the nick of time,” Witter said, right before she was taken into emergency surgery. The two were able to say goodbye, just in case, and she told him to tell all the kids she loved them. He later joked that it was part of her “I’m-gonna-die” speech, but neither was laughing at that moment.

Surgeons delivered the baby through C-section and performed a hysterectomy to stop the mother’s bleeding. She got two units of blood to make up for what she’d lost.

Meanwhile, little Maddie was evaluated in the neonatal intensive care unit. She weighed 3½ pounds. While her level of prematurity was one problem, an even bigger issue “really was the circumstances of her birth,” said Dr. Joshua Attridge, the neonatologist on duty. That kind of blood loss can be critical for both mother and baby, and Madelyn needed help breathing as well as a blood transfusion.

Newborns are tested after birth and given an Apgar score based on their heart rate, reflexes, muscle tone and breathing. Doctors like for babies to score between 6 and 8, Attridge said.

Madelyn’s score was 2. “She really wasn’t doing much on her own, not responding in the way we would have liked her to,” he said.

The NICU put in place its “golden hour process” with a team that included a doctor, nurses and respiratory therapist along with the resuscitation equipment needed to help the baby breathe, said Nancy Young, the NICU’s nurse manager. With the treatments, and over the course of several weeks, Madelyn eventually was able to breathe on her own. She also needed special IVs for feeding because she was unable to suck.

Most premature babies are able to leave the NICU when they reach what would have been their 36th to 38th week of gestation.

“She was right at that point,” Attridge said. “Despite her rough start, she went home at 37 weeks, which was pretty impressive.”

‘DESTINED FOR SOMETHING’

Young spent at least 15 minutes every day with the parents when they visited Madelyn and she never heard the story about their perilous journey to the hospital until the day before the baby went home.

“This mom and dad were so dedicated and devoted to being present and doing all the right things for Madelyn,” Young said, adding how surprised she was when she heard about the trauma.

But now that little Maddie’s safe at home, Witter and Hoad have had time to reflect on what a tale they’ll have to tell when she’s older. Even with all that took place, Witter believes everything happened for a reason.

If it hadn’t been snowing, her boyfriend wouldn’t have been at home and she would have faced the emergency alone. She’s grateful the older children, who range in age from 4 to 11, were with other parents. It was traumatizing enough for her, she can’t imagine how it would be for a child to see all that blood.

Witter and Hoad wonder what life has in store for little Maddie, given all she had to go through to get here. They laughed about comments the NICU nurses posted on Facebook, including one from Nurse Stephanie Crabil in which she described the baby’s “mean mugs” and the way she cuts her eyes. Fellow nurse Jessica Lee said Madelyn has the best expressions and her family will “always know what she’s thinking. No hiding that.”

Witter believes her daughter’s “little attitude” illustrates her journey, so far.

“She had to make her début into this world extraordinary. She’s just defied all odds,” the mother said, looking at her little one. “You’re destined for something, baby girl, I just don’t know what it is.”

