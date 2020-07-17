The petition presented to the Caroline County Board of Supervisors this week to remove the Confederate monument in Bowling Green wasn’t the first controversial issue to emerge on the courthouse lawn.
A similar battle was waged 20 years ago when a four-sided multicultural monument was erected.
Many believed the multicultural monument was a watered-down version of the African American memorial that was initially proposed.
The deciding vote in the 3–2 rejection of the African American monument was cast by a Black man—former Port Royal District supervisor Calvin Taylor, who is now a member of the county’s School Board.
Two decades later, Taylor said he would still vote the same way.
That’s because one of the four sides of the African American monument was supposed to tell the story of Gabriel Prosser, a Henrico County slave who recruited other slaves throughout the region to stage a rebellion in 1800.
Nine Caroline slaves were alongside Prosser, and five of them were hanged with their leader after their plan was foiled and they were captured.
Taylor said Prosser’s plan to kidnap then-Gov. James Monroe and force him to sign legislation to end slavery was too violent to be honored on the courthouse lawn.
“I have no problem with Gabriel Prosser’s story being told, because I think it deserves to be told,” Taylor said. “He wanted to do a good thing, but I still don’t agree with his method. He was going to kill the plantation owner. He was going to burn down and destroy their property. At the time, like it or not, slavery was legal and the plantation owner was within his rights. Morally it was wrong, but legally it was right.”
Another side of the proposed African American monument would have recognized the contributions of Richard and Mildred Loving by detailing the story of how they filed a lawsuit that successfully overturned laws against interracial marriage in 1967.
The Lovings’ story is mentioned toward the end of the multicultural monument’s side dedicated to the local Black community. There are also sides that recognize Black slaves brought to the county in 1700, the Quakers and the “peopling of Caroline County” including Native Americans, Europeans and Jews.
Taylor said recently that the Loving case was undeserving of a side of its own on an African American monument because it wasn’t a victory for Blacks.
He noted there’s now a Loving plaque in the county’s circuit court and, in 2018, a historical marker was placed on the side of State Route 301 honoring their legacy.
He said as a school board member, he might agree to name a school or building after them if the subject arose. But he said in his opinion, the case is not akin to other landmark civil rights legislation passed in the 1960s, because it affects more than just Blacks.
“I think you should be able to marry whoever you want whether they’re black, white, green, male or female,” Taylor said. “But I don’t see that decision with the Loving couple as being a victory for Black people. It’s no victory that I can marry a white girl. I don’t want to marry a white girl.”
When the issue was debated in 2000, some in Caroline said the county missed out on a tourism opportunity and a chance to be trendsetters in the issue of public cultural tributes when the board voted against the African American monument. They say the monument, along with a Union army map that’s on the lawn, would’ve helped bring balance to the front of the courthouse.
They question how Taylor could support war artifacts on the lawn but not the Prosser monument.
Taylor said Prosser is still being recognized because there’s a historical marker detailing his story at the southern end of Caroline before crossing into Hanover. He said close friends expressed disappointment to him that he let down the Black community when he cast his vote. He recalls a Washington Post reporter questioning how he could represent Blacks and not vote for the monument.
“I said, ‘I can do it easily because I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,’” Taylor said.
Taylor said he believes it was a small faction of supporters in favor of the monument. He said if anyone in his district, particularly Black Port Royal historian Cleo Coleman or Black former Commonwealth’s Attorney Harvey Latney, had spoken in favor of the monument, he may have changed his mind.
“I could name scores of people that weren’t there, that never came out,” Taylor said.
As for the petition to remove the Confederate statue, Taylor said he won’t advocate for it to remain or be taken down. He lives on Stonewall Jackson Road, which is named after the former Confederate general and he has no strong feelings about the street name. He said he taught his sons not to be affected by symbols.
“You can take down all the monuments, but it doesn’t change what happened,” Taylor said. “It doesn’t change what they stood for. It just means they’re no longer there.”
