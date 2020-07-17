Readers regularly have asked questions or posted comments on The Free Lance–Star’s social media pages about how Virginia counts cases of COVID-19.
They wonder if each positive test is counted as a new case. If that’s the case, posted one reader, “this is artificially driving the numbers higher.”
That’s not the case, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“Regardless of how many times a person has been tested, they will only be counted as a case once,” according to the state health department’s website.
It’s true that some people are tested several times, such as health care workers who face repeated exposure, those at high risk of suffering serious impacts from the respiratory disease or employees who need a negative test to return to work.
And Virginia does count these repeat tests, along with all the others that are a first-and-only test, in a category called “testing encounters.” The state, as well as the Rappahannock Area Health District, lists the number of new cases and testing encounters daily, as well as cumulative totals of both, to determine the rate of positive tests.
For instance, since March, there have been 29,713 tests given to people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. That includes 374 tests reported on Thursday alone.
There are two main types of tests given: the nasal swab that detects an active infection and a blood test that looks for antibodies the body’s immune system forms as a result of having the respiratory disease.
The state’s case count includes only those who’ve tested positive from the nasal swab test, also known as a PCR, or polymerase chain reaction. They’re more accurate than the antibody tests, according to the state, because they’re both highly sensitive and highly specific. It may take a few days, or weeks, for antibodies to form, so a test conducted too early may not be sensitive enough, VDH says.
In addition, not all tests are created equal. It normally takes months, if not years, for a manufacturer to go through all the hurdles required by the Food and Drug Administration. Some of those rules have been lessened during the pandemic as the FDA issued an emergency-use authorization.
“This is not as rigorous a process as new tests normally need to go through to be approved,” the state declares. “There are some tests that are not FDA-approved at all being used as well. VDH is only reporting FDA-approved tests.”
In addition to the daily reports, local officials also look for trends.
Earlier this month, new cases were rising by the teens each day, about half of what they’d been in June. But there were 30 new cases reported on Thursday and 27 new cases on Friday.
“We are closely monitoring whether the number of new cases per day is again on the rise,” said Allison Balmes-John, district spokesperson.
As of Friday, there have been 2,776 people in the local health district who have tested positive for the virus. Of that total, 253 people, or fewer than one of every 10 people with confirmed cases, needed to be hospitalized. Less than 2 percent of those with the virus, or 46 people, have died.
Again on Friday, Spotsylvania saw the highest increase with 16 of the 27 new cases reported. It also has the highest case total; 1,124 cases compared to Stafford with 1,101 cases; Fredericksburg with 290; Caroline with 154; and King George with 107.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 885 cases in Culpeper County; 511 in Fauquier County; 184 in Westmoreland County; and 171 in Orange County
Virginia reported 1,002 new cases and six new deaths for a cumulative total of 75,433 cases and 2,013 deaths associated with COVID-19.
