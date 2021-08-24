A look at the $400 million in transportation projects in Spotsylvania's bond referendum

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors recently sent a nearly $400 million bond referendum package to Circuit Court in order to put it on the November ballot.
The court has signed off on the referendum, meaning residents will have choices on the ballot covering a range of capital projects for the county.
Those bonds would be used with other funding sources to cover the cost for projects related to schools, public safety, transportation and an aquatic center.
If the bonds are approved, there is no guarantee the county would use the funds, described by Assistant County Administrator Bonnie Jewell and chief financial officer as a “tool in our tool box.”
An occasional series in The Free Lance–Star will cover each portion of the bond package, starting with transportation.
The transportation portion of the bond package totals $101.7 million, targeting eight projects.
Three projects are connected to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic, which is slated to open in late 2024. The county is seeking a variety of ways to pay for the projects focused on improving the roads around the clinic property in the U.S. 1 and Hood Drive area, including federal and state sources.
Other projects on the list also address development, while one focuses on improving rural roads.
I–95 ramp, U.S. 1 intersection
With the goal of increasing capacity and improving safety around the forthcoming VA clinic, the estimated $12.6 million exit ramp project would add an additional left-turn lane on southbound U.S. 1 to the southbound exit and widen the ramp to two lanes, according to a county report.
The other clinic-related project focuses on improving the U.S. 1 intersection with Hood Drive and Mine Road, just north of the I–95 interchange.
A $25 million chunk of the bond total would be needed for the intersection work, where traffic will increase once the clinic opens.
Germanna Point Drive extension
The proposed extension of Germanna Point Drive matches the U.S. 1 intersection project as the most expensive on the bond list, with a $25 million price tag. The project is expected to help with capacity and safety issues related to the clinic’s arrival.
Plans call for a two-lane road extension to Spotsylvania Avenue. Bike and pedestrian paths also would be part of the project.
According to the county, the extension will allow the road to become an “alternative” to U.S. 1 between U.S. 17 and Lafayette Boulevard.
Routes 2 and 17
The estimated $19.9 million project would widen the two-lane road to four lanes from the Fredericksburg line to the area of Shannon Airport.
The project aims to improve traffic flow in a corridor that already has congestion problems and is targeted for development.
Work has started on a mixed-use development in the Spotsylvania Industrial Park, with up to 525 apartments and a minimum of 14,000 square feet of commercial space.
That development—and more are likely—will bring more traffic to the corridor.
The county report notes the widening would support other “economic development opportunities” along the corridor.
Harrison Road widening
Harrison Road—part two lanes, part four lanes—is popular for traffic heading between U.S. 1 and the State Route 3 area west of the consistently congested commercial stretch of highway.
The county wants to widen a stretch of Harrison Road, and the referendum includes $10 million in bond funds to help pay for the project.
The portion of the road closest to U.S. 1 is two lanes. The portion nearest Route 3 has four lanes, with the exception of a short stretch, which the county plans to also widen in a different project that is already funded.
The two-lane section that would be widened with bond funds stretches from the intersection of Salem Church and Leavells roads to the I–95 overpass. The project also would add a shared-use path on one side of Harrison and a sidewalk on the other.
Rural road improvements
An $8 million piece of the bond package is geared toward improving some of the county’s rural roads.
The staff report says the funds “could be used for intersection safety improvements,” including site-distance adjustments at Brock and Piney Branch roads, Route 3 and Orange Plank Road and at Belmont and Days Bridge roads.
The funds also could be used to “address residents’ concerns of limited/no shoulders” as a part of paving projects.
Old Plank roundabout
The bond package includes $661,879 to help build a roundabout in place of the three-way stop at Old Plank Road and Andora Drive.
The roundabout project aims to improve traffic flow in an area surrounded by neighborhoods, with more development on the horizon.
Alternative projects
The last portion of the bond package could steer $600,000 for the transportation alternatives program, part of a federal highway grant program for bike and pedestrian projects, with an emphasis on routes to county schools.
The program reimburses the county up to 80 percent for these kind of projects. The $600,000 would be the county’s portion of matching funds.
The county report highlighted several projects being considered.
Two projects would add shared-use paths, one along Germanna Point Drive and the other along a portion of Harrison Road. Other projects would add sidewalks on the northeast side of Chancellor Park Drive and sections of Spotsylvania Parkway and Leavells Road.
