A Marine's memory of the Pentagon on 9/11

Carrie Ann Lynch was in the Pentagon 19 years ago when a plane struck, part of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States. She recounts her memories of that day and the moments that changed her life.
Lynch ended up spending 21 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before retiring as a gunnery sergeant in March 2011. She is an aspiring writer and full-time federal employee at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, and she lives in Falmouth with her 16-year-old daughter, Victoria.
It started out like any other work day. Almost. I didn’t take the shuttle from my apartment complex into work that morning. That was the only difference until later in the day. I parked my car at the commuter lot and “slugged” in. I needed to be in earlier to prepare a briefing for the general.
It was Sept. 11, 2001. I had never been a fan of early mornings. Some might say choosing the Marine Corps as a profession was the wrong one with that mindset. I was almost at the end of my enlistment and was ready to start a new chapter of my life. I was getting out of the Marine Corps for good this time. After a few hours of work, I went downstairs to the main cafeteria to get some breakfast and a coffee. I will never forget what I ordered because I never got to eat it. I ordered a giant waffle—one of those Belgian ones with the powdered sugar on top. I could smell it wafting through the white, Styrofoam takeout box the entire time I walked through the halls of the Pentagon back to my office, 4B337.
The office was in the new wing. It had been recently renovated, but there was still construction debris and detours to walk through to get there. It took me twice as long to get back. I was well past what my nose could handle when I swiped my access card to get into our suite. I remember being ready to dive right into that waffle. The waffle I never got to eat.
The entryway to our suite of offices and cubicles was led by a slim hallway that ended in front of the desk of the general’s secretary, Cindy. If a person was able to get past the door with a key card, they were not getting past Cindy unless they had business in our suite and had an appointment. In front of Cindy’s desk, there were some chairs for guests to wait, and a television set. The television set was always tuned to one of the national news channels. Because of the nature of the business we conducted in that office, that was the only thing we were interested in. That morning, amidst the shiny leather upholstered chairs, a group had gathered. I could barely get through with my coffee and waffle. I remember wondering what could have caused Cindy to allow such a commotion to happen right outside the general’s office. I went to my cubicle, set down my stuff, and returned to see what was going on.
The small group outside the general’s office had grown to a crowd. “What’s going on?” I asked no one in particular as I looked for Cindy. Random fingers pointed at the glowing box mounted in the corner. I maneuvered closer because I could not believe what I saw. The voices all around me were getting louder and I could not make out the words they were saying. The image on the screen in front of me showed two identical buildings and one of them had a gaping hole where it had been hit by something. I wondered what was happening. Everyone was talking all at once and I couldn’t hear the broadcast. The coffee and waffle I was looking forward to both long forgotten.
All eyes were on the lone television set in the corner. The general came out to watch with us even though he had his own set in his office. Ringing phones went unanswered in the background. All available eyes were on the television. Someone said it was the Twin Towers in New York.
“They are saying it was an airliner,” someone said. “No, it was a private plane,” came another voice from my right.
My mind was conflicted by the things I needed to get done that morning and the desperate pull toward the TV.
As I watched, the second plane flew into the second tower. At that moment, everything around me went silent for a few seconds. My lungs took one long pull of air and then paused. My sister was a flight attendant for Continental Airlines and was based out of Newark, New Jersey. She flew to New York several times a week. All I could think about was my sister. “Oh, God! Was Chrissy on that plane?” I thought.
I pushed past everyone and ran to my desk to call my father to see if he had heard from her. “Please answer. Please answer. Please answer.” I thought trying not to cry.
“Dad, have you heard from Chrissy? Was she on that plane?”
“Carrie Ann, she’s OK. She just called. She’s a wreck. They were circling. They couldn’t land. She saw the second plane hit. I don’t know when she is going to get home or how she is going to be able to drive, she’s so upset. Where are you? I’m worried about all my kids right now.”
“Oh, God, daddy. I can’t believe any of this. Thank God, she’s OK. I’m at the Pentagon. I got to work early today. I’m going to call her.”
“You can’t call her right now. She was only able to call us for a quick second. Can you call your brother and let him know she’s alright? I want to keep the line open in case she calls back.”
“Ok, I’ll call him. Let me know when she gets home please. I love you dad.”
“Love you too. Bye.”
My brother was also a Marine. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. As soon as I hung up with my father, I called him at work.
“Bobby, I just talked to Dad. Chrissy is OK. She was not on that plane.”
“I was just getting ready to call the house. It’s a bit crazy here as you can imagine. What’s it like there?”
“Everyone was standing around the television when it happened. I ran to my desk to call dad.”
“Carrie, you need to get out of there.”
“What are you talking about?”
“Are you kidding me? We are under attack. You need to leave the Pentagon. I don’t think you are safe there. This was not an accident.”
“Bobby, this is the Pentagon. This is the safest place I can be at this point. I’ll be fine. I’m sure it’s going to be a long night though. We are probably standing up the Operations Cell.”
“Same here. I have to go. Please be safe. Leave if they let you, OK?”
“Yeah, OK. I love you. You be safe too. Call you later.”
“Love you too, bye.”
Feeling better knowing my brother and sister were alright, I went back to Cindy’s desk to watch the news footage with the rest of my office mates. After several minutes of disbelief, I thought about what my brother said about the Pentagon not being safe. As quickly as the thought entered my consciousness, it left again. I was certain I was safe there in 4B337. This was, after all, the Pentagon.
At 9:37 the Earth moved. I felt as if I had been in a stationary bumper car hit from behind. If not for the desk in front of me, I would have fallen to the floor. Grabbing it for balance, I remained upright. The sound was a mixture of a booming explosion, cracking, and a brief silence followed by screams and the movement of bodies through air that suddenly felt thick.
There was the briefest moment of silence followed by a siren and a monotone man’s voice repeating, “Please ... evacuate ... the ... building” over and over. I looked to my left and saw flames as they shot across the roof and down into the inner rings of the building. I thought we were being bombed. I had no idea it was another jetliner.
I ran to my cubicle and grabbed my bag from my desk. I knew I might need my phone for emergency use. Running back to the front I saw Cindy, the general’s secretary, frozen. She had not moved in the long minute since the attack. The woman who ran the office in a manner that no person would dare challenge and kept us all in line stood motionless with what could only be fear. I grabbed her hand and yelled, “I’ve got Cindy!” as I locked eyes with the colonel. Pulling her by the hand, we began our exit from the suite.
“Please ... evacuate ... the ... building. Please ... evacuate ... the ... building.”
The staircase that wound its way down to the lower levels of the Pentagon toward the famous Center Courtyard were to our right as we exited the suite. I could see hundreds of people heading toward the stairs or already on the stairs. Pentagon Police officers were in place directing the flow of people evacuating toward the stars. Nobody was pushing or shoving. Everyone was evacuating in an orderly fashion. Lights were flashing overhead. It was giving me a headache. I needed to think for a second. If we were being bombed, the center courtyard was a giant target from the sky. I don’t want to go that way. No, I was not going to lead Cindy to her death and I promised my brother I would be safe. I needed to trust my gut. I needed to find a different way out of the building.
“Please ... evacuate ... the ... building. Please ... evacuate ... the ... building.”
I quickly remembered the construction. There was an exit through there. “This way Cindy!” I said, still holding her hand.
“I need to call my husband and let him know I’m OK, but I don’t have my purse.” Cindy said as she started to cry.
“Cindy, you can call him when we get out of here. We need to get out of the building first. Here. Hold my phone. You can use it to call him as soon as we get outside. I promise.”
I saw there were no bars on my phone but thought letting her hold it would calm her down enough to get her moving again. It did. I pulled back the thick plastic hanging from the ceiling in the construction zone and we walked through it. I knew my way to the next staircase. We just needed to get around all the construction debris. We made it to the staircase and began our descent. There was nobody else there. Quickly we went down the four flights and down a hallway to the exit. Once outside, still holding hands, we ran.
We didn’t stop running until we were halfway across the massive parking lot of the Pentagon. Finally letting go of each other’s hands, we turned around. The smell of fuel and fire filled our nostrils. That’s when we saw it. It. It wasn’t bombs from the sky that made the Earth move a few minutes prior, it was another plane and it was burning in front of us.
I began to notice the hundreds of people evacuating around us. Cindy used my phone again to try and call her husband. No service. I tried to call my family. No service.
All of the cell phone service was overloaded and nobody was able to make any calls. I kept trying. I was finally able to get a call through to a friend in Hawaii and asked her to call all of my people to let them know I made it out alive. Strangers came up to me asking if they could use my phone to call their loved ones. Most did not get through. Some were lucky. Cindy was eventually able to tell her husband she was alive.
Sirens. I remember the sirens. I will always remember the sound of all the sirens. So many sirens.
We moved to the far edge of the parking lot and I lit a cigarette. By then I had begun to shake a little with the overload of adrenaline in my body. Cindy, who told me she had not smoked in over 15 years, asked for one. We smoked them together in silence as we watched our cigarette smoke combine with the black smoke of the burning building pour upward to the heavens.
As if she just realized she was his secretary, Cindy began frantically saying, “We have to search for the general. We have to go look for him!”
Thinking she might be in a bit of shock, I tried to calm her down. “Cindy, the colonel knows we are together. We need to stay right here and not move. They will be looking for us. They will find us. If we look for them, and they are looking for us, we will all be going in circles. We need to stay right here.” It worked.
Hours went by and sure enough, one of the officers found us and told us where the office personnel were meeting for accountability. Our colonel was standing in the bed of someone’s pickup truck, so we could find him. Once he accounted for us, he would give us further direction. Off we went to find the colonel in the red commandeered pickup truck. Marines, am I right?
“As you all know, we’ve been attacked. Most of you have seen the plane. The general has been taken to the alternate site. He was evacuated successfully, and I have been in contact with him and the chief of staff. Everyone is to go home, however you can, and stay near your phones. I will contact you when you will be coming back in. The Operations Cell has been stood up and is fully operational. Some of you will be a part of that. We will need an alternate work location, so until that has been established, we are in a standby mode for many of you. Be vigilant. We don’t know what’s next. Ooh Rah.”
I remembered I had no way home. I slugged in that morning. I was not alone. Cindy didn’t even have her purse. Together, we decided to take the Metro to the station closet to her house in Springfield and wait for her husband. He would then take me back to my apartment in Woodbridge. I would worry about my car in the commuter lot later. Traffic was sure to be a nightmare.
We walked with thousands of other stranded Pentagon employees in what could only be described as a shocked fog toward the Pentagon Metro station. News crews were everywhere along the route and traffic was not moving. None of it seemed real. If not for the smell of burning building and jet fuel darkening the air, I would not believe it was really happening. More sirens. The sirens never stopped.
People were jumping over the turnstiles and cramming into the train cars. I told Cindy we needed to wait for a few more trains to pass through before attempting to board one. We didn’t make it this far, to get trampled to death on the Metro. Once we got to Springfield on a near-empty train, I saw something I’d never seen before. I saw a police officer, on his motorcycle, racing north toward Arlington, with his civilian clothes on. More sirens.
Eventually, Cindy’s husband was able to take me home to my apartment. Without stopping to take my uniform off, I sat and turned on my television. For the first time that day, I thought about what happened and how I escaped death. I cried into a dish towel.
When I was done, and there were no signs of weakness in my voice, I called my family. Marines are strong. We do not show weakness. I was not going to let my family know that I had collapsed into a dish towel in front of the news footage. Not even for a moment. After assuring my parents and my grandmother that I was alright, I watched the president speak. His speech, coupled with the events that day, changed my life.
I was well on my way to a government job and getting out of the Marine Corps at the end of my enlistment. The attack on the Pentagon, and George W. Bush’s address to the nation that evening reaffirmed my love of this country and my need to support and defend it.
“These acts of mass murder were intended to frighten our nation into chaos and retreat. But they have failed. Our country is strong. A great people has been moved to defend a great nation. Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.” —George W. Bush
A few days later, I re-enlisted in front of the hole left by the plane. I swore “...to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to bear true allegiance to the same.” The re-enlistment official was my brother. I served 21 years in total. Ten of them were after the attacks of September 11, 2001. The terrorists only fueled my desire to protect my country, they did not fuel my fear.
I never did eat that waffle. But I will never forget it. Weeks later, when we were able to go back to our suite in the Pentagon wearing Hazmat suits (to protect us from mold spores) to retrieve personal items, I went to my desk. As I went to grab the framed photos of my family, I had to reach over a white Styrofoam box. I opened it.
Nestled inside, was a long-forgotten waffle. It was moldy, shriveled, and green. Buying that waffle was the last normal thing I did before my life changed forever.
