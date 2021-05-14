A mix of relief, caution on masks as Fredericksburg area virus cases continue to fall

Even though state and national health officials have agreed that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in many situations, Mary Chamberlin doesn’t plan to part with hers anytime soon.
She’s the public relations specialist with the Rappahannock Area Health District—and is fully vaccinated—but will continue to cover her face while grocery shopping or around large groups of people she doesn’t know.
“I didn’t come all this way and work in one corner of my house for a year and not see my grandchildren, have my son who’s in the Army stay with a friend when he was in town ... I didn’t go through all this to throw caution to the wind now,” Chamberlin said. “I can’t imagine I’m not speaking for a lot of people.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday echoed opinions from officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who said Thursday night that people who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19—and waited the two-week window to reach full immunity—can go maskless in most situations, indoors and out. The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
Northam also announced on Friday that the state will lift all its social distancing and capacity restrictions on May 28, two weeks earlier than previously planned. Virginia’s state of emergency will remain in effect at least until June 30 to give flexibility to local governments and to support vaccination efforts, Northam said.
Mask mandates will remain in place in schools because children under 12 are not eligible for vaccines, the governor said.
For many who have been vigilant about following state and national recommendations, the change signals a long-awaited return to normalcy. Chamberlin plans to hold on to hers because that’s her “personal right” just as others who are vaccinated may choose to wear theirs nonstop or toss them in the trash—though she wouldn’t recommend it.
The local health district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. About 51 percent of adults in the health district have not been vaccinated, and Chamberlin said she hopes they will continue wearing masks for protection.
Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, also hopes they’ll soon join the ranks of those who’ve rolled up their sleeves. For more than a year, he’s encouraged health care workers to wear masks, not just in medical settings but whenever they’re out in the community so they can serve as role models to others.
He applauded the CDC’s changes on mask-wearing in response to studies that showed the effectiveness of vaccines in curbing new infections.
“All the more reason I encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” he said. “It will help us crush this pandemic and allow us to return to normalcy soon,” McDermott said.
Metrics in the local health district continue to head in a more promising direction. The number of new cases for the week averaged 35 a day on Friday compared with 55 on May 7, 61 on April 30 and 111 on April 23, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
However, new infections haven’t plateaued as quickly or fallen as dramatically as they’ve done statewide, which is experiencing the lowest number of new cases since the summer. On Monday, the state posted 336 new cases, its lowest daily count since April 15, 2020, according to the state.
In the local health district, the current seven-day average of new cases is still higher than it was in late June before the summertime surge (20 new cases daily) or in late October before the fall-winter spike (27 new cases daily).
Hospitalizations have continued to drop and were down to 31 people on Friday being treated at the area’s three facilities for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two local deaths were reported this week—both white men in their 70s. One lived in Spotsylvania and the other in Stafford, and neither was a resident of a long-term care facility. There haven’t been any deaths reported in local nursing homes or assisted living facilities since April 5, presumably because of high vaccination rates among residents.
The local health district’s positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, continues to fall as well. It stood at 6.4 percent on Friday, which is still higher than the statewide rate of 3.5 percent and above rates of every health district around it.
However, it’s dropped markedly since early February, when it hit 16 percent, the highest in 2021, according to the state health department.
The improvements in metrics across the board are “a strong indication that vaccines are working,” Chamberlin said, adding she hopes any additional easing of guidelines will give more people incentives to get inoculated.
