A mix of relief, caution on masks as Fredericksburg areal virus cases continue to fall

Metrics in the local health district continue to head in a more promising direction. The number of new cases for the week averaged 35 a day on Friday compared with 55 on May 7, 61 on April 30 and 111 on April 23, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

However, new infections haven’t plateaued as quickly or fallen as dramatically as they’ve done statewide, which is experiencing the lowest number of new cases since the summer. On Monday, the state posted 336 new cases, its lowest daily count since April 15, 2020, according to the state.

In the local health district, the current seven-day average of new cases is still higher than it was in late June before the summertime surge (20 new cases daily) or in late October before the fall-winter spike (27 new cases daily).

Hospitalizations have continued to drop and were down to 31 people on Friday being treated at the area’s three facilities for COVID-19 symptoms.

Two local deaths were reported this week—both white men in their 70s. One lived in Spotsylvania and the other in Stafford, and neither was a resident of a long-term care facility. There haven’t been any deaths reported in local nursing homes or assisted living facilities since April 5, presumably because of high vaccination rates among residents.