On a day when The Free Lance–Star celebrates health care heroes and the world honors mothers everywhere, one of the newspaper’s nominees has a story that fits in both categories.

Dr. Edward Walsh, an emergency room physician with Mary Washington Healthcare, decided to switch careers at age 27 when he witnessed his “beloved” mother being treated for breast cancer. His mom, Connie Walsh, was 51 at the time and understandably anxious, both about the disease and its aftermath, including life after a mastectomy.

Her son was working in clothing design at the time, which he admits was a “cool gig” for a 20-something. When he saw the way health care workers — doctors as well as nurses, technicians, social workers and “everybody who got involved in her care” — demonstrated both excellence and compassion, it changed his life.

“That was pretty transformative for me,” he said. “I was in a job associated with glamour, but it was largely unfulfilling, and felt like I wanted to do something more meaningful with my life.”

That’s how Walsh came to be a college freshman at age 29 and entered medical school at 33. He’s 56 now and thrilled to say that his mother is a feisty 82-year-old who’s still going strong.

She lives in Virginia Beach, where he was raised, but is ever a New Englander at heart (she grew up in Maine) and an ardent fan of the Boston Red Sox.

The doctor said he didn’t have any recent photos of him and his mother because neither is big on pictures. One he submitted is more than 30 years old and shows a young man with Hollywood good looks standing next to his mother.

The Spotsylvania County husband and father is regularly reminded of “how much of her I bring to the bedside” with the patients he sees in the emergency department. He remembers the way her experience impacted him and keeps that in mind with every person he treats, knowing that the illness or disease also affects spouses, children, grandchildren and other family members and friends.

He compared life in the ED to a waterfall that never shuts off and said that every patient there “is broken in some fundamental way — physically, mentally, emotionally or spiritually.”

“My colleagues and I have a front row seat to some heartbreaking and devastating days. We see patients on their worst days. We sometimes see them on their last day,” he wrote in a questionnaire for the newspaper. “It takes a toll. Nevertheless, each day brings renewed hope, renewed opportunities and new challenges.”

Walsh also said how rewarding it is to be a physician and have access to amazing tools and scientific advances in health care. Equally powerful is the healing that can occur “with a kind word or a gentle touch. Sometimes, it’s just a sympathetic ear,” he said.

When physicians are able to “reach across that sacred space between doctor and patient and truly touch another human soul,” Walsh said “it’s a magical and transformative experience. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Likewise, on this second Sunday in May, he’s grateful that Connie Walsh was “always his biggest advocate, like moms everywhere.”

While he had worked at several jobs in his 20s, including as a clothing buyer for Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s, he had other big dreams as a young man, which he hadn’t pursued. After his mom’s battle with breast cancer — and 12 years later, she survived another, with uterine cancer — he announced he wanted to shift gears again and go to medical school.

But first, he needed $500 to enroll in the local community college and get an associate’s degree. He didn’t have the money to enroll and went to his mother. She was a single mom at the mom, and looking back, he realizes how easy it would have been for her to hit the pause button and say, Why don’t we think about this?

“Like moms since time memorial, she was the first one to believe in me,” he said. “She’s been with me through a lot of disappointments and downturns, and her unending belief and faith has always been a thread in my life and I’m sure it will continue for as long as we’re together and I’m just so grateful.”