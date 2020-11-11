A not-so-traditional family tree of service

Military service is often a family tradition, so it’s not unusual for one person to submit several photos. But few family trees are filled with the kind of offshoots noted by Jim Schroetter of Spotsylvania County.

He’s the son of Elton and Helen Schroetter, and when his parents got up in years, his mother became a resident at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab. His father went there daily to help with her meals. Other spouses who did the same sometimes had lunch together at the Old Country Buffet.

JoAnn Kendall was among them, and eventually, she and Elton were both widowed. More months passed, and lunches started to involve just the two of them. When Jim noted the frequency, he asked how that was going, and his father said: “If it gets any better, JoAnn may become your stepmother.”

The two married on July 11, 2009, at the restaurant where they’d shared so many meals. Jim was his father’s best man and later laughed at the number of times his dad said, “Oh, thank heaven for 7-Eleven.” The couple were together for almost five years before Jim’s dad died.

When it came time to submit photos of family members for “Salute to Veterans,” JoAnn wanted all those in her extended family recognized. Jim had been working to digitize the images.

He submitted his father, Elton, who served in the Army during the Korean War. Then came JoAnn’s husband, Joseph V. Kendall Jr., also known as “JV.” He’d had two sons from a previous marriage who served in the military, Joseph V. Kendall III and Robert D. Kendall. Then there was Robert’s wife, Debra; JV’s grandson, Matthew Clyde Kendall; and JoAnn’s father, Matthew Clyde Sikes.

