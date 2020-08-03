At the beginning of June, Christopher Ruble had never heard the name Urbane Bass.
A little over a month later, Ruble is on a mission to see a public memorial erected to Dr. Bass, the son of former slaves who became the first Black person since Reconstruction to practice medicine in Fredericksburg, which he did from 1907 to 1917.
Bass volunteered for World War I and was killed in action on the Western Front. He was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest U.S. Army military award, behind only the Medal of Honor.
“I look on him as being one of our great local war heroes,” Ruble said.
Ruble is the executive director of the Alice C. Tyler Village of Childhelp, a residential treatment center in Culpeper for children suffering from abuse and neglect. The Spotsylvania County resident also leads the Fredericksburg Rucking Group—locals interested in the sport of rucking, which is walking while carrying weighted rucksacks for exercise and social interaction.
The group holds weekly “rucks” downtown and participates in community service events such as trash pickups and food drives.
GoRuck, the Florida-based company that provides equipment for the sport, also sponsors regular rucking challenges. Ruckers can earn patches for completing these events.
Sometimes the challenges are obstacle courses based on military training exercises, but rucking clubs are also challenged to create events that raise awareness. June’s GoRuck challenge for clubs was to create an event in solidarity with the Black community.
Ruble, who recently took over leadership of the Fredericksburg Rucking Group, wasn’t sure how to proceed.
“When we got this challenge, I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’ ” Ruble recalled. “I was not an activist.”
But on the advice of a friend, he decided to try putting together a ruck around Fredericksburg in honor of Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of the formerly enslaved population.
Now, Ruble said he’s grateful to GoRuck’s owners, Jason and Emily McCarthy, for issuing the June challenge, which he said “opened my eyes and inspired me to get involved to get these local heroes honored and memorialized.”
Ruble said he spent about a month preparing for the local event by reading, looking through old records at the Fredericksburg courthouse and talking to people about the city’s Black history.
He learned about John Washington, who was born a slave in Fredericksburg and escaped to freedom when Union troops arrived in Falmouth in April 1862.
He learned about Liberty Town, the area around Liberty Street in what is now downtown Fredericksburg. It was laid out in 1812 as a community outside the town boundaries and was developed as a Black neighborhood following the Civil War, with many of its buildings constructed by Henry Deane, who had been born a slave in Powhatan County.
He learned about Free Alley, a narrow footpath that still exists between George Street and Hanover Street. This was the only route Black people could use to access downtown without having to carry papers giving them permission to walk about freely.
He learned about the Barton Street Potter’s Field, which was where Fredericksburg’s former slaves and free Blacks were buried throughout the 19th century. In 1919, City Council authorized the removal of those buried in Potter’s Field to a new cemetery on Monument Avenue so a new high school—for white students—could be built.
At some point in his research, Ruble stumbled upon Urbane Bass. The name—though misspelled—is included on a plaque at the Fredericksburg War Memorial listing those from Fredericksburg who served in World War I.
As Ruble learned more about Bass, he was astounded.
“He is an outstanding guy,” Ruble said.
AN AMERICAN HERO
Bass was born in Richmond in 1880, the son of a former slave who became a salesman. He attended college and medical school and came to Fredericksburg around 1910 or 1911.
“He is the first Black licensed physician to practice in Fredericksburg that I can find,” Ruble said.
Bass bought a house on Winchester Street and had a medical office and pharmacy on William Street across from Hurkamp Park, in a building on the site of the one that now houses Paymon Fine Rug Imports.
According to Ruble, Bass provided care for many in the Black community, often in their own homes.
“In many cases, he was doing procedures on people’s kitchen tables,” Ruble said. “Many times, folks weren’t able to pay and it was like a barter system.”
Bass may also have acted as a foster parent to some of the city’s orphaned or at-risk children. Ruble found a record of one 14-year-old young man, Wellington Shaw, who requested that Bass be appointed his legal guardian.
As someone who works with children in need, Ruble said he felt a kinship with Bass when he learned about Shaw’s request.
In 1916, when Bass was 36 and too old to be eligible for the draft at that time, he wrote to the Secretary of War and offered his services to the Army Medical Corps “should there be need for a Negro Physician for that branch of Service.”
He was commissioned as a first lieutenant and departed for France in 1917 with the 93rd Infantry Division, a “colored” division of the segregated U.S. Army.
The entire regiment was assigned to the command of the French Army, because the French, unlike the Americans, were open to serving alongside Blacks.
The Black soldiers of the 93rd division continued to wear their U.S. Army uniforms, but were issued French helmets, weapons, belts and pouches. Their shoulder sleeve insignia depicted a blue French helmet.
In France, Bass worked on the front lines, treating immediate injuries sustained during the intense fighting on the Western Front.
On Oct. 6, 1918, just a few weeks before the Armistice, a German shell exploded in the forward aid station where Bass was working and severed both his legs at the thigh.
According to Ruble, Bass continued to provide first aid until he bled to death from his own injuries.
“The part that really motivates me is here is this American hero who died serving voluntarily, and he died in a French [helmet] with a French patch on his shoulder,” Ruble said.
Bass was posthumously awarded the Army’s Distinguished Service Cross for his “extraordinary heroism” not just on Oct. 6, but during the five preceding days, according to the citation.
In July 1921, he was reburied in Fredericksburg National Cemetery, the first Black American to be interred there.
HONORING DR. BASS
Ruble wants to see Bass’s story told more prominently in Fredericksburg.
“I don’t want to be too inflammatory, but if he had been a white guy, we’d have to drive around his monument to get into town,” he said.
He pointed to the bronze sculpture of Sgt. Richard Kirkland along Sunken Road on the Fredericksburg Battlefield. Kirkland, known as the “Angel of Marye’s Heights” brought water to both wounded Union and Confederate soldiers following the battle of Marye’s Heights on Dec. 13, 1862.
“[Kirkland] cared for people on both sides in an event that lasted about 90 minutes,” Ruble said. “Dr. Bass was on the Western Front during World War I for about a year.”
In the 1920s, Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site) commissioned and installed a large stained glass window honoring Bass and in 1991, Fredericksburg renamed the building that houses the health department on Jackson Street the “Bass–Ellison” building after Bass and another Black doctor, Richard Ellison.
But Ruble would like to see a physical memorial to Bass established somewhere in the city.
“It’s my hope—more than my hope, it’s my expectation—that the city will step up and honor a hero from the past,” Ruble said.
Ruble also wants to see a park developed at the site of French John’s Wharf, where the DeBaptistes, a prominent free Black family, operated a ferry across the Rappahannock. The city owns the property at the corner of Caroline and Canal streets and has plans to erect a Virginia historic marker there.
Ruble thinks a pocket park and small fishing pier would be appropriate there.
“I see Black people fishing at City Dock and I think, ‘That’s where the slave ships unloaded,’ ” he said.
Ruble’s Juneteenth ruck around Fredericksburg, which visited sites associated with John Washington, the DeBaptistes and Bass, is over, but Ruble isn’t done advocating for Fredericksburg’s Black history to be better told.
“I just think, if they were white guys, we would know about them,” he said. “We need to know about them. They’re part of our collective history.
“My thought is that not only do Black lives matter today, but they’ve always mattered in this community. They’ve always been formative to this community.”
