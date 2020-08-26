A quiet but hot midweek period will be the calm before the storm for Fredericksburg.

Strong straight line winds from severe-warned thunderstorms created plenty of damage in the Fredericksburg area both Monday and Tuesday. Thankfully, today – Wednesday – will provide a welcome respite for folks tired of dodging storms and picking up debris. The upper level impulse which fostered yesterday’s wildness also dragged a “cold” front south of the ‘Burg overnight, resulting in less sticky humidity but still hot conditions today.
After morning lows in the mid- to upper 60s (F), Fredericksburg area thermometers will top out at or just above 90 degrees (F) this afternoon. Skies will remain sunny with no rain in the forecast and light westerly winds will gently stir the air. With late August average highs in the mid-80s, it’s tough to view today as “cool” but the lowered dew points will at least make the outdoors feel more pleasant.
However, tomorrow will feature a return to mid-summer heat and stickiness as temperatures soar back into the upper 90s. Gulf of Mexico moisture surging back into Fredericksburg will help the heat index soar into the triple digits so Thursday doesn’t look like a healthy day for outdoor chores. (There may even be a Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.) A slight chance of showers and storms re-enters the forecast tomorrow although no widespread severe weather is expected.
Meanwhile, our neighbors to the southwest in Texas and Louisiana are nervously watching as Hurricane Laura rapidly intensifies this morning. The forecast is for this system to reach Category 4 status with peak sustained winds of 130+ mph before slamming into the coast. As the graphic indicates, strong winds are only one concern from landfalling hurricanes. Storm surge (left panel) and flooding rains (right panel) cause more damage and deaths than does the wind. Given the flat terrain in that area, there is concern that Laura’s storm surge could reach 30 miles inland from the coastline.
The remnants of Laura will affect the Fredericksburg area over the weekend with clouds, rain, and thunderstorms. Friday’s blogpost will take a closer look at those details. Meanwhile enjoy Wednesday’s temporary break from higher humidity.
