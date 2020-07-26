The week begins hot and steamy again in Fredericksburg.
A slight break in the excessive heat resulted in afternoon highs “only” in the low 90s (F) around Fredericksburg during the past two days. Today – Sunday – will quickly dispel any notions of a cooling trend as area thermometers soar to near the triple digit mark accompanied by continued high (read “miserably sticky”) dew points. An upper level fair weather feature will create sinking air over the region, a condition which both heats things up and evaporates any chances for cooling showers or storms.
Monday looks much the same as that feature holds sway. After morning readings in the low 70s Fredericksburg area thermometers will again brush the 100 degree mark. There's a good chance of some type of heat statement to be issued by the National Weather Service for tomorrow afternoon. And again the chances of showers or storms tomorrow will be nil. Temperatures will only sag into the mid- to upper 70s Monday night.
There is a modicum of relief on the horizon as an upper level shortwave trough approaches on Tuesday. That feature will help fire up storms which could become severe during the late afternoon so folks should keep that in mind. In addition that trough will steer a surface “cold” front through Fredericksburg on Wednesday, helping temperatures trend downward toward more normal July readings later in the week.
Meanwhile tropical activity is picking up over the Atlantic basin. The graphic shows former hurricane (now tropical storm) Hanna straddling the Texas/Mexico border. Another tropical storm (Gonzalo) has already formed and dissipated over the southern Caribbean while the next likely named storm is churning across the Atlantic. This next system – if named it will become Isaias – will take a good week to ten days to get close enough to the U.S. to become a concern.
Stay cool and well hydrated and keep an eye on the sky Tuesday afternoon!
