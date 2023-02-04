Fredericksburg City Council in December approved an agreement to convey a parcel on Washington Avenue that includes the Mary Washington Monument and the caretaker’s lodge to the Washington Heritage Museums.

The official transfer of property, which is known as the Mary Washington Monument Park, occurred Jan. 19.

“There was a real sense of joy — a sense of a task completed and completed well,” said Anne Darron, executive director of the Washington Heritage Museums.

WHM owns and operates four historic properties in the city—all associated in some way with Mary Washington, the mother of George. The Mary Washington House was her Fredericksburg residence from 1772 until her death in 1789. The Rising Sun Tavern was built by her younger son, Charles; the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop was operated by her doctor; and the St. James’ House was built by her lawyer, James Mercer.

With the acquisition of the Monument Park — which includes the monument; the caretaker’s lodge; Meditation Rock, where Mary went often to pray for her son George’s safety during the Revolutionary War; and the site where she was buried — WHM can “continue the story of Mary Washington,” Darron said.

“Now, we can tell story of how she was honored after she died,” she said.

The monument has the distinction of being the first in the country that was built for a woman by women.

When Mary died in 1789, she was buried near Meditation Rock on land owned by her son-in-law Fielding Lewis as part of the Kenmore plantation. The site became a popular tourist destination, and several localized movements began in the 1820s to erect a permanent monument to commemorate her.

Construction of a monument began in the 1830s but was never finished. It was not until the 1890s that two female-led organizations — the Mary Washington Monument Association of Fredericksburg and the National Mary Washington Memorial Association — oversaw completion of the monument and a 2,057-square-foot granite house that was meant to be a residence for the monument’s caretaker.

In 1966, the two ladies’ organizations deeded the 4-acre Mary Washington Monument Park to the city.

In the 1970s, the city leased the lodge for $1 per year to the George Washington Foundation, but that agreement was dissolved in 2012.

In 2015, the city’s Memorials Advisory Commission recommended the city consider selling the lodge with restrictions that would preserve its historic integrity, but questions about whether the lodge could be legally divided from the rest of the monument park without violating the trust of those who originally deeded the property continued to trouble the process.

WHM started seriously exploring the possibility of acquiring the property in August 2021, Darron said.

As part of the process, the organization assembled a task force made up of members of the WHM board and members of the community.

“We brought together people with varying opinions to work through the process of identifying the pros and cons of acquiring the site,” said Chuck Fennell, chair of the WHM board.

Fennell said the main concern was the organization’s ability to maintain upkeep of the property and the lodge within its financial constraints. But after many conversations, the task force determined that the benefits of preserving and interpreting the site outweighed that concern.

WHM will soon kick off a capital campaign to raise funds for landscape renovations.

“We’ll be improving the safety first, and then the beauty,” Darron said.

Immediate plans for the site involve clearing overgrowth and invasive plant material so the lodge is more visible to the public and safer to access.

There are also plans to make the monument itself accessible at grade for visitors with mobility constraints, and to consult with experts to determine how to prevent erosion of the hill that leads to Meditation Rock.

Erosion control will also help to preserve the 86-year-old Eskridge Oak tree, which is adjacent to Meditation Rock and was planted by the family of George Eskridge, Mary Washington’s guardian.

Meditation Rock is popular with children playing at Memorial Park, which sits at the corner of Mary Ball Street and Kenmore Avenue below the monument.

Part of the acquisition agreement with the city includes an open space easement which will ensure that the entire site remains accessible to the public.

“It will remain open to the public, but we also can’t afford to lose those pieces of history,” Darron said of the need to preserve the hill and historic oak tree.

Plans for the lodge include opening one room as a small museum to tell the story of the monument’s construction.

Fundraising for the monument by the two organizations included reaching out to everyone in the phone book with the first name of “Mary,” Fennell said.

Seventh U.S. president Andrew Jackson dedicated a memorial stone to Mary Washington at the monument site in 1833 and 24th president Grover Cleveland was present for the unveiling of the current monument in 1894.

The site also presents an opportunity to talk about how deceased people have been honored in history and about other aspects of Mary Washington’s life that are relatable today.

Mary’s husband, Augustine Washington, died in 1743, leaving her with five children — the oldest of whom, George, was only 11. Mary never remarried, which was unusual for the time, but it had the effect of protecting her children’s inheritance.

She managed the 276-acre family estate of Ferry Farm alone until George came of age. In 1772, George moved his mother into the white frame house at the corner of Charles and Lewis streets in Fredericksburg, where she would live out her remaining 17 years within walking distance of her daughter, Betty Washington Lewis, who lived at Kenmore.

Mary Washington died of breast cancer in 1789. She was 81, an age “few attain,” as George wrote in a letter to his sister Betty about their mother’s death.

“So many parts of her story are relatable,” Darron said. “There’s elder care, breast cancer and single motherhood.”

Fennell said he is excited about the opportunity provided by acquiring the monument site to tell all of these stories “for generations to come.”

“This is the lady who gave birth to our first president,” he said. “How can we not be encouraged to keep this site accessible to the public?”

Fredericksburg mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said WHM will be “excellent” stewards of Mary Washington’s story.

That story is a “very important part of how Fredericksburg presents and preserves its history for the rest of the nation,” Greenlaw said. “I think that Mary Washington was a remarkable woman, and her story has been preserved by remarkable women.”