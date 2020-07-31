A busy weather picture is emerging for Fredericksburg.
A slow moving front crawling northward has fostered some much needed rainfall in and around Fredericksburg. By the wee hours this morning, most area rain gauges had recorded an inch or more with the prospects looking good for even more this weekend. The top graphic panel shows the rainfall totals anticipated across the area by Sunday evening. Fredericksburg and vicinity could see up to a couple more inches of precipitation which will help alleviate the growing drought conditions.
One other benefit provided by the cloudy skies is a break in the above average temperatures. Today – Friday – the afternoon highs will “only” top out in the upper 80s (F), pretty much average for late July. There is also a Marginal Risk – level 1 out of 5 - of severe weather this afternoon as convection fires just north of the I-64 corridor. Thunderstorms can be expected anytime after 2:00 p.m. with southern Spotsylvania and Caroline counties likely the target for the strongest activity.
Saturday that boundary will continue to slowly edge northward with clouds and showers still hanging around. Temperatures may climb back to the 90 degree mark tomorrow afternoon but the most noticeable parameter will be the oppressive humidity as dew points creep toward the mid-70s. And the entire Fredericksburg region will be under a Marginal Risk of severe storms again tomorrow thanks to the instability and increased wind shear provided by the remnants of that dissipating front.
Sunday will feature a return to clearer skies and hotter temperatures as the boundary pushes even further north. Fredericksburg area thermometers will once again top out in the mid-90s as an upper level trough pumps in warmer air via gusty southerly surface winds. Precipitation chances look to be a bit lower Sunday but much of that will depend on what Hurricane Isaias is doing at that point.
Speaking of Isaias the bottom graphic panel shows the five day forecast cone generated by the National Hurricane Center. By early next week that storm will affect the Fredericksburg area in some manner. Keep in mind that the cone only represents a 60-70% probability of where the eye of a tropical system will track. Thus there is a 30-40% chance that the center could track outside the cone. Another important point is that the rain and wind from Isaias will extend outside the cone.
We’ll take a more in-depth look at this storm in Sunday’s blogpost. Meanwhile enjoy the rain and “cooler” weather.
