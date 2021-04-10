A tale of two Holly Hazards running for House of Delegates

"What are the chances of two people having the same name?" asked Hazard, who has been a member of the Stafford County School Board since 2012 and serves as chairwoman. "It really is crazy."

The two Hazards have met before. "We have really big circles that kind of touch," the Stafford Hazard said.

The first time their paths crossed was 20 years ago, when Hazard returned to Stafford from London, where her husband Charlie had served a military term of duty. She was registered with the Virginia Bar Association under her maiden name of Holly Hamilton and she applied to update it.

"The bar exam mixed us up and they sent the change of name to her address in Alexandria," Hazard said. "They said, 'We've updated your records,' and she said, 'That's not me.' "

Holly of the north reached out to Holly of the south to sort out the mixup.

"We got it resolved with the bar and kind of laughed about it and talked," Hazard said.

The other Hazard, who lives in Falls Church, said she was always "confounded" by the mix-up.

"I think there must be 20 John Smiths who are lawyers," she said. "But there are just two Holly Hazards."