TOP: Robert LaClaire helps his son James, 3, pick out an Easter basket during the Four Kings Prison Ministry cookout and Easter basket giveaway for residents of Stay 4 Less Motel in Spotsylvania County on Saturday. Residents were offered hot dogs, hamburgers, clothing and youngsters were able to pick out holiday baskets. Four Kings Prison Ministry has held the event at different locations for the past four years. Members of the ministry purchased the baskets and their contents as well as the food, snacks and drinks. Members also donated the clothing that was available to residents free of cost. RIGHT: Vendell King, right, of Four Kings Prison Ministry prays with Stay 4 Less Motel resident Davaughn Wright during the event. LEFT: Rachel Shelton, 12, looks over items offered at the giveaway, like copies of the Bible.