A visit to Ellie's Garage in Spotsylvania, where a 15-year-old and her dad are restoring a 1965 Falcon

When Ellie was about 10 years old and riding in the car with her dad, she noticed a 1960s Ford Falcon parked in a driveway.

“She said, ‘Oh dad, look at that,’ and we pulled over to stare at it,” Matt Dufilho said.

As Ellie examined the Falcon that day, she thought, “Wouldn’t it be fun to build one of these?”

“It became sort of a dream conversation,” Dufilho said. “Just fun talks. When we saw old cars, we’d stop and talk about them.”

But as Ellie got closer to being old enough to drive, Matt and Robin presented her with an option. They would buy her a vintage car to restore, and she would pay for all the work and new parts that would need to go into it.

Ellie accepted the deal. The family researched vintage cars and settled on the Falcon.

“It’s about as good a starter car as you can get,” Matt Dufilho said. It was just a happy coincidence that the car that caught Ellie’s eye as a ten-year-old was also a Falcon.

They bought their Falcon on Ebay, sight unseen, for about $2,000 and flew to Skokie, Ill., in November to pick it up.

The car was in good enough shape that Matt and Ellie could drive it the 750 miles home.