AAA: Gas prices on the rise

Gas prices are spiking right along with temperatures with summer in full swing.

And if the auto club AAA is right, prices at the pump could jump as much as 20 cents per gallon by the end of summer.

A report released Tuesday by AAA predicted crude oil would hit a seven-year high this week, which would push the national average for gas to $3.25 per gallon, up from the current $3.13. Virginia’s average price on Tuesday was $2.94.

Locally on Tuesday, the average price for gas was $2.92, down 2 cents from last month but up 98 cents from the same time last year. There also should be an impact locally from the 5-cent state gas tax increase, which went into effect July 1. It is the second 5-cent tax added to gas in Virginia in the past two years.

The rising cost of fuel, according to experts, is the result of rising demand, decreasing supply and worldwide discord in the oil industry.

“We had hoped that the global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release Tuesday. “As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven-year high.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}