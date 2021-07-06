AAA: Gas prices on the rise

Gas prices are spiking right along with temperatures with summer in full swing.
And if the auto club AAA is right, prices at the pump could jump as much as 20 cents per gallon by the end of summer.
A report released Tuesday by AAA predicted crude oil would hit a seven-year high this week, which would push the national average for gas to $3.25 per gallon, up from the current $3.13. Virginia’s average price on Tuesday was $2.94.
Locally on Tuesday, the average price for gas was $2.92, down 2 cents from last month but up 98 cents from the same time last year. There also should be an impact locally from the 5-cent state gas tax increase, which went into effect July 1. It is the second 5-cent tax added to gas in Virginia in the past two years.
The rising cost of fuel, according to experts, is the result of rising demand, decreasing supply and worldwide discord in the oil industry.
“We had hoped that the global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said in a news release Tuesday. “As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven-year high.”
According to GasBuddy, the fuel tracking app, weekly gas demand rose 4.7 percent nationally, setting “a new COVID high as Americans hit the road for the July 4 holiday.”
In a blog post, GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan pointed out the issues that pushed crude oil prices to $77 a barrel Monday evening.
“This was due to higher demand and a lack of additional supply from OPEC amidst a mountain of controversy on how to respond to the market,” DeHaan wrote.
He reported that U.S. oil inventories fell by nearly seven million barrels in last week’s U.S. Energy Information Administration report. The inventories now stand 15.2 percent below last year at the same time and six percent below the five-year average for this time of year.
DeHaan envisions a difficult 2021 “with oil supply rather tight unless the group and Russia, known as OPEC+, decide to meaningfully raise production. Global oil inventories, after surging early in the pandemic, have declined back to averages as demand has raced higher, chiseling away at supply in recent months.”
Dean noted that gas prices have increased 40 percent this year.
He doesn’t expect the increase to stop.
“Drivers can expect gas prices to increase another 10–20 cents through the end of August,” Dean said, “bringing the national average well over $3.25 this summer.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436