About 100 MWHC workers didn't meet vaccine mandate

In announcing how many workers had not been vaccinated, Mary Washington Healthcare stated it had about 4,200 employees. However, when the mandate was announced in July, Henry said there were about 5,000 workers.

She said on Monday “that when we talk about the entire workforce, we say 5,000 because some are contracted workers,” she said. They include traveling nurses who fill in on a temporary basis wherever they may be needed, as well as those who work in security, environmental services or food and nutrition.

While they all fall under the vaccine mandate, they’re technically not considered MWHC employees, she said.

However, as hospitals—and other businesses nationwide—deal with staff shortages, some of those who’ve participated in MWHC’s regular townhalls have asked why the health care system would fire people if the system is so overwhelmed.

At one such session in September, Dr. Mike McDermott, the chief executive officer of MWHC, said the vaccine policy “is centered around safety and we will not sacrifice that safety for any reason.” At that time, he estimated that those who might choose to leave represented about 1 percent of the staff.