A woman found dead in the Rappahannock River on Saturday morning has been identified as an 80-year-old Spotsylvania County woman, police said.

The woman’s name wasn’t released Saturday, but Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said her next-of-kin had been notified. It was not clear how the woman ended up in the water, but Kimmitz said foul play is not suspected.

According to police, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 10:11 a.m. and notified that the Fredericksburg Police Department had recovered a body from the river. The body was brought to shore on Sophia Street in the city.

The river is considered part of Stafford County, so the Sheriff’s Office was called to begin an investigation.

Kimmitz said early indications are that the woman went into the river on her own, but police were waiting for a medical examiner’s report before making any final determinations.