UPDATE (12:56 p.m.): U.S. 1 has been reopened.

All lanes on U.S. 1 in the Thornburg area of Spotsylvania have been closed because of a crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a 10:30 a.m. Thursday news release.

The highway is closed near the Arcadia Road intersection, south of Mudd Tavern Road.

To avoid the closure, travelers heading north can get on Interstate 95 at the Ladysmith exit. Southbound traffic can get on the interstate at the Thornburg exit.