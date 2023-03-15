A Stafford man and his 19-year-old son were killed Tuesday when the car they were in went out of control and crashed into a truck in southern Stafford.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. in the area of Belle Plains and White Oak roads, Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said.

Raymond Morgan III, a passenger in a 1979 Ford Mustang, was pronounced dead at the scene. His father, 42-year-old Raymond Morgan Jr., was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Wilbur, the preliminary investigation showed that the elder Morgan was driving on Belle Plains Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The Mustang swerved into oncoming traffic on White Oak Road (State Route 218) and collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram.

Neither victim in the Mustang was wearing a seat belt, Wilbur said. The driver and sole occupant of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while police and rescue workers investigated the scene and tended to the victims. The crash is still being investigated, Wilbur said.