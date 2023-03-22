A local man was critically injured in a fiery crash on a major Fredericksburg thoroughfare Tuesday evening, police said.

The three-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of Emancipation Highway (U.S. 1) in the city. Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said a Toyota Scion driven by a Spotsylvania County man was heading south in the northbound lanes when it struck an Infinity.

The Scion then crossed the median into oncoming traffic, where Morris said it struck the front of a Dodge Ram 5500. The Scion caught fire, and the driver was rescued from the vehicle.

The Spotsylvania man was eventually flown to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he is listed in critical condition.

Morris said the Infiniti driver suffered minor injuries, while the Ram driver was not injured. The road was closed while emergency workers tended to the injured and police reconstructed the accident.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening.