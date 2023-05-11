Four people were displaced but all escaped injury following an early morning fire in southern Stafford County on Thursday that badly damaged a home, officials said.

Stafford fire and rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady said the incident took place shortly before 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Payton Drive. The occupants were able to get out of the burning home after hearing a noise in the house just before smoke alarms began sounding.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire when units began arriving about five minutes after receiving the call and were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes, Brady said. The Stafford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, which had not been determined as of Thursday afternoon.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. One firefighter was checked out for a minor injury.

The Fredericksburg Fire Department and Quantico Fire and Emergency Services assisted at the scene.