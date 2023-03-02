The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help in the investigation of a fatal crash on Interstate 95 Tuesday in which an area resident was killed and another was critically injured.

The crash took place at 11:20 a.m. about a mile north of the Thornburg exit in Spotsylvania County, Sgt. Brent Coffey said. A black 2007 Scion TC was heading south in the left lane when it went onto the paved part of the left shoulder before abruptly crossing all three travel lanes. The car then went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 33-year Deanna D. Dudley of Fredericksburg, died at the scene. Her passenger, a 28-year-old Spotsylvania man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital. Neither victim was wearing a seat belt, Coffey said.

Coffey said police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Trooper R. Aldrich at 540/891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.