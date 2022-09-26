'Acres of Skin' author, a bioethicist, will speak at Germanna on Wednesday

Bioethicist Allen Hornblum, author of the book “Acres of Skin” about the practice of using prison inmates as lab rats, will speak at noon Wednesday as part of Germanna Community College's Community Conversations series.

Germanna student Adrianne Jones–Alston, whose father, Leodus Jones, was the subject of Hornblum’s book “Sentenced to Science,” will join in the conversation, according to a news release from Germanna. Hornblum's book chronicles Jones’ experience and aftermath of his treatment at Holmesburg prison. The Philadelphia prison, closed in 1995, was nicknamed “The Terrordome” and was the site of inmate testing involving dermatological, pharmaceutical and weapons research projects, the release stated.

The event will be held on Germanna's Fredericksburg Campus in Spotsylvania County and the public is welcome to attend in person or watch it live online, free. Registration is required at Germanna.edu/conversations.

Hornblum is a former criminal justice official and college professor who has written books on a cross-section of topics including; organized crime, Soviet espionage, sports, and medical ethics. His research and writing tend to focus on controversial issues and historically under-reported individuals and events, the release states.

The next speaker in the series, set for 7 p.m. Oct. 20, will be Michele Norris, the Peabody award-winning journalist and Washington Post columnist who hosts National Public Radio’s longest-running program, “All Things Considered.”

The topic will be how to have productive conversations about race, diversity and bias.

The Germanna Community Conversations series consists of free educational events exploring timely topics through open dialogue and discussion with local and national experts. The series is moderated by Scott Ackerman, coordinator for teaching and learning at Germanna.