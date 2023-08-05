The Caroline County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider approving a special exception permit for a residential treatment and rehab center for military veterans and first responders that hopes to open a Virginia location in Milford this fall.

The county Planning Commission at its June 22 meeting voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit.

The applicant, Warriors Heart, LLC, applied for the permit in February of this year to open the facility on a 520-acre property in the Bowling Green district that most recently was the home of a Hindu religious retreat.

Before that, the property housed Remuda Ranch, a residential eating disorder treatment program for young women that closed in 2011 following a reduction of insurance coverage for residential programs, and then Abundant Life Academy, a Christian boarding school for troubled teens.

Abundant Life closed in 2014 after several students ran away and four staff members, including the school’s former director, were convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery.

Warriors Heart was established in 2016 in Bandera, Texas, to serve active-duty and retired military service members and first responders struggling with substance-use disorder co-occurring with psychological disorders related to post-traumatic stress and mild traumatic brain injury.

“These career fields, because of the traumatic nature of the job, there is a lot of substance use,” said Mike Marotta, executive director of Warriors Heart Virginia and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the San Antonio, Texas, police department.

“How are these guys dealing with the trauma and accumulated stress? More often than not through substance use, alcohol being the No. 1 substance.”

The Warriors Heart program is a 42-day residential treatment program that combines counseling with therapeutic activities. Residents will see both a certified substance abuse counselor and a clinician to treat psychological conditions twice a week, Marotta said.

Activities include wood shop, metal shop, art and a therapy dog program.

Marotta said the dogs come from local shelters and rescue programs. Residents have the opportunity to participate in training the dogs to be therapy animals.

“There’s also the opportunity to go home with that animal,” Marotta said. “In Bandera, we’ve rehomed about 350 dogs.”

The Virginia location will also house an equine therapy program, he said.

In addition to the 60-bed residential program, Warriors Heart Virginia will offer a detox program.

“We will have the medical and clinical staff on hand to be able to help the warriors detox and see them through treatment,” Marotta said.

Marotta said the Warriors Heart program is unique because it exclusively serves veterans and first responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, corrections officers and emergency room doctors and nurses.

“We only serve this population, so (residents) will be surrounded by their tribe, by people who get it,” he said.

At the June 22 Planning Commission meeting, Angel Lugo, chief strategic officer for Warriors Heart, told commissioners the organization has a high success rate.

“Unlike other rehab facilities, we have a completion rate of about 90%,” he said. “The average across the nation, specifically for alcohol and drug use, is 65% or less.”

Marotta said admission to the program is dependent on a “rigorous vetting process” and clients who exhibit behavior that could be dangerous to themselves or others will be referred elsewhere.

Planning department staff recommended approval of the special use permit provided there is no firearm training or firearm use associated with rehabilitation of clients; that anyone voluntarily leaving the facility be provided transportation; and that accreditation be maintained and certified medical staff be on site, in addition to several other conditions.

During the meeting, Planning Commission Chair Robert Schwartz said all members of the commission have visited the site and are in support of the Warrior Hearts mission.

“To say that I’m impressed is putting it mildly,” he said. “I look for the good and the bad in everything because I know there is a negative somewhere, and I must say, I did find one glaring negative that you suffer from, and that is that you’re not in operation today.”

Marotta said that pending approval from the Board of Supervisors, Warriors Heart Virginia plans to have a soft opening on Sept. 11.

He said the organization is committed to becoming a part of the Caroline County community and is excited about getting to work on its “critically important mission.”